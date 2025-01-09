Best Fitbit 2025: Every model reviewed and compared

Google has completely transformed the Fitbit brand since its takeover in 2021, making it increasingly hard to pick between the lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers. But not necessarily in a good way.

Branded Fitbit products and its classic tracker lines are undoubtedly worse off since the absorption into the Google machine. As such, the best Fitbit you can buy is actually the Google Pixel Watch 3.

The current-gen watch series represents the most in-depth and accurate Fitbit experience in 2025. However, those hunting a traditional Fitbit fitness tracker still have options, and we’ll detail each of them in this buyer’s guide.

We’ve reviewed and compared every Fitbit on the market. Below, you’ll find summaries of each model, specs comparisons, and what Google may be planning for Fitbit in 2025.

Fitbit comparison chart

Device GPS HR ECG Swim Battery Fitbit Charge 6 Yes Yes Yes Yes 7 days Fitbit Sense 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 days Fitbit Charge 5 Yes Yes No Yes 7 days Fitbit Luxe No Yes No Yes 5 days Fitbit Versa 4 Yes Yes No Yes 6 days Fitbit Inspire 3 No Yes No Yes 10 days Fitbit Ace 3 No Yes No Yes 8 days Google Pixel Watch 3 Yes Yes Yes Yes 2 days (45mm)

Advertisement

New: What we’re expecting from Google Fitbit in 2025

Last year represented a seismic shift for Fitbit. Its co-founders – James Park and Eric Friedman – left Google in January, before the spotty rebranding from ‘Fitbit by Google’ to ‘Google Fitbit’ a couple of months later.

However, the biggest blow was Google’s August 2025 announcement that Fitbit smartwatches would no longer be produced. That means Google’s smartwatch focus is almost exclusively on its Pixel Watch line, save for the Fitbit Ace LTE (currently US-only, and the only product released under the brand in 2024).

After spending a few years nerfing the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches, this was no surprise – we called it over a year ago.

However, it does change what we’re expecting from Google Fitbit in 2025. Below are the Fitbit releases we’re expecting in 2025. With leaks at a minimum, this is mostly based on educated guesses from previous cycles and last year’s very quiet launch calendar.

Fitbit Charge 7

Fitbit Inspire 4

Fitbit Ace LTE (potential release outside of the US)

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) vs. Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) – Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

The best Fitbit smartwatch

The Pixel Watch 3 is a Fitbit in its own right, with the core tracking experience powered by the Google-owned company’s algorithms and stylings.

The key difference between the third-gen Pixel Watch and a Fitbit smartwatch like the Sense 2 (below) is that it runs on Wear OS 5, rather than the Fitbit OS. That means it offers the full selection of apps from Google’s suite (including Maps, Gmail, Calendar, and Home) and third-party offerings from the Google Play Store.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in a 41mm and a larger, 45mm circular case with a domed screen, and it’s one we consider close to the Apple Watch in terms of versatility. It’s a great-looking watch, made slightly better by its brighter display (now with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits) and more edge-to-edge display than its predecessors.

The ace up its sleeve is that Fitbit underpins the entire tracking experience. The Fitbit app is where you’ll view everything, including the 24/7 heart rate data, Health Metrics Dashboard information, sleep tracking with stages data, Daily Readiness Score, and the all-new Cardio Load/Target Load.

Advertisement

However, battery life remains the big trade-off for this extra power and features – at least when you compare the Pixel Watch devices to other Fitbit models.

The 41mm version only lasts 24-30 hours with the always-on display enabled. And though the 45mm version bumps that to a relatively healthy two-day battery life, it’s still only a fraction of something like the Fitbit Versa 4.

With the significantly larger price tag, too, it’s not an automatic recommendation. But this is comfortably – and we can’t emphasize this enough – the best way to experience the Fitbit platform in 2025, with our testing finding the tracking to be largely very accurate.

Read our extensive Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Pros Finally in two case sizes

Finally in two case sizes Two-day AOD battery life (45mm version)

Two-day AOD battery life (45mm version) Still excellent HR tracking Cons Not much of an upgrade for 41mm users

Not much of an upgrade for 41mm users No dual-frequency GNSS

No dual-frequency GNSS Stress tracking remains baffling

Fitbit Charge 6

Wareable

Advertisement

The most advanced Fitbit tracker

Released in 2023, the Charge 6 is still Fitbit’s flagship wristband, Yet, it’s not that different from the previous generation released in 2021.

The stainless steel case and AMOLED display are still present, as is the sensor array that provides insights into skin temperature, daily stress (EDA sensor), heart rhythms (ECG), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and location tracking (GPS).

While it may look and act almost identically to the Charge 5, there are a couple of significant additions to be aware of. One is the return of the side button, last seen in the Charge 4. This makes interacting with the device a much more pleasant experience.

We’ve now had time to review and re-review this device. While we still recommend it, it’s important to understand the Charge 6’s blind spots – and the fact they haven’t been fixed (because they appear to be inherent to the design).

Advertisement

It can work if you want the chunkier, more male-friendly form factor (or features like ECG). The Charge 6 brings Fitbit’s platform to your wrist in a sleek and easy-to-wear package made even better with the reintroduction of the side button.

Yet, we found major problems with the heart rate and GPS accuracy, undermining a huge part of its USP. As we say, this is related to the design, and something well-documented by frustrated Charge 6 users over the last 18 months in forums. It results in one or the other working during outdoor exercise, which is a huge oversight and issue. Beware if this area is important to you.

Read our in-depth Fitbit Charge 6 review

Pros Still offers great sleep tracking

Still offers great sleep tracking Google Maps and Google Wallet good additions

Google Maps and Google Wallet good additions The button is back Cons Built-in GPS is problematic

Built-in GPS is problematic Our strap broke after two days

Our strap broke after two days Lacks an altimeter

Fitbit Inspire 3

Wareable

Advertisement

The best Fitbit fitness tracker

We love the Inspire 3. It represents a massive update from the Inspire 2 and is still a superb value fitness tracker despite being overdue for an update.

The color screen elevates the whole experience while not destroying the battery life, with 10 days on offer between charges. We got over a week in our testing with heavy use.

SpO2 also debuts on the Inspire 3 for the first time, which is now ubiquitous across the whole range. Fitbit packs a temperature sensor, too, offering the full range of Health Metrics dashboard features.

Add in the new continuous scanning for heart rhythm problems and Active Zone Minutes, top sleep tracking (including the new sleep profiles), and not-too-shabby workout tracking – the Inspire 3 is extraordinarily complete as a fitness tracking device.

And you can get some excellent deals on it, too.

Check out our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review

Advertisement

Pros Powerful health/fitness features

Powerful health/fitness features A good looking band

A good looking band Brilliant battery life Cons Double the price of budget options

Double the price of budget options Small screen

Fitbit Versa 4

Best Fitbit smartwatch

The Versa 4 is the last version of Fitbit’s smartwatch set to be released, but it’s still an option while Google keeps software up to date. With an excellent six-day battery life and a mid-range price tag, it’s a solid alternative to the Pixel Watch 3.

The key to understanding the Versa 4 is that it unlocks the main Fitbit experience in a smartwatch form factor. You get brilliant sleep tracking, heart rate data, and the Health Metrics dashboard. It’s also a decent workout partner.

There’s no ECG here, but the Versa 4 will still scan for irregular heart rate events using the PPG sensor. Fitbit also added a tactile button to a lighter case for this generation, making the watch easier to use.

Advertisement

However, the Versa 4 is not a groundbreaking experience. While it does basic notifications and supports Google Wallet and Google Maps, things like watch faces feel clunky. What’s more, there are zero apps or third-party experiences.

In short, it’s a great Fitbit and an average smartwatch, and thus comes recommended to those who value Fitbit’s strengths over techy features. Just be sure to keep that potentially limited software support if you do plump for it.

Check out our extensive Fitbit Versa 4 review

Pros Welcome return of the side button

Welcome return of the side button Very friendly UI

Very friendly UI Great sleep tracker Cons No music features

No music features No third-party app support

No third-party app support Mixed HR accuracy

Fitbit Sense 2

Wareable

Advertisement

Best Fitbit for stress tracking

Fitbit’s more dedicated health watch, the Sense 2, goes all-in on stress tracking. The EDA sensor reads stress responses via the palm and is now continuous. It’s called the Body Response Sensor and can offer a much more detailed look at stressful feelings, prompting you for manual feedback on how you feel.

If you’re concerned about stress, it can provide an interesting touchpoint in taking control of your feelings. However, we found it wasn’t actionable enough, and didn’t connect the dots between stress and our behaviors and habits, such as stress, nutrition, and sleep.

This generation is also lighter and thinner than its predecessor, while still managing to pack in the ECG sensor found on the original Sense.

When we performed our original test, we found it an excellent health watch, even though problems persist as a smartwatch. Most Fitbits now scan for heart rhythm issues using the HR sensor, and even the Inspire 3 now packs SpO2 and temperature sensing.

It means that the Sense 2 feels hard to justify at this price point; especially when the Google Pixel Watch 3 does the same stuff – with Google apps, services, and a rich, modern feeling device. There’s also the Versa 4, which offers broadly the same features (without ECG/EDA) for less cash.

Also, remember Google won’t be producing a Sense 3 smartwatch. This could result in increasingly limited and deprioritized software support for this watch.

Advertisement

Read our Fitbit Sense 2 review

Pros ECG and top health features

ECG and top health features Improved design with a button

Improved design with a button A week of battery life Cons Stress tracking didn't impress

Stress tracking didn't impress Poor OS and no apps

Poor OS and no apps Expensive

Fitbit Luxe

Wareable

Best Fitbit for style

The Fitbit Luxe offers a more luxurious stainless steel case and a color AMOLED display, both of which are a huge visual step up from the Inspire range.

It’s something you might want to wear, and, while the look and feel are Luxe, the price tag is reassuringly affordable.

Advertisement

It comes in white, black, or pink, and there’s also a special edition with a gold link bracelet. It’s not exclusively for women, but quite obviously marketed that way.

In terms of features, there’s nothing exclusive to Luxe, but plenty of top features filter down the Fitbit range. It’s not as advanced as the Charge 6 (with no GPS, for example) but trumps the Inspire range with its SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen.

There’s also a new drive towards mindfulness, and it will track stress using a daily score. That’s on top of sleep, heart rate, and steps – everything you expect from Fitbit.

In short, the Luxe puts the best parts of the Fitbit experience in a nicer, sleeker, and more stylish package. What’s not to like about that?

Check out our in-depth Fitbit Luxe review

Pros Slim, comfortable design

Slim, comfortable design A nice, vibrant color screen

A nice, vibrant color screen Fitbit OS-inspired user interface Cons Heart rate accuracy for exercise

Heart rate accuracy for exercise Some insights require Fitbit Premium

Some insights require Fitbit Premium No really groundbreaking new features

Advertisement

Fitbit Ace LTE

The best Fitbit smartwatch for kids

We’ve not fully tested this smartwatch, as it’s still only available in the US after launching in summer 2024. But the Fitbit Ace LTE is a kid-friendly smartwatch for children aged 7 and up.

It features six games and encourages kids to move for at least 60 minutes daily to unlock more playtime.

The watch includes safety features, such as device location and voice calls, available through a $9.99/month subscription. Parents can monitor their child’s activity via the Fitbit Ace app.

But it’s pricey. At $229.95, you need to pay an extra $9.99 monthly for the location services. But it’s getting rave reviews online and is, at last, a proper feature-rich kids watch from a true wearable brand.

Advertisement

Fitbit Ace 3

Credit: Google Fitbit

The best Fitbit tracker for kids

The Fitbit Ace 3 is aimed at kids aged six and up, with the latest generation featuring a modular design that utilizes a bumper to keep the display a little more protected as kids run around and play.

The Ace 3 puts move reminders at its core, reminding kids to get those 250 steps per minute on their way to 60 minutes of active time each day.

It’s still a monochrome display, so there are no colors here. And the main features are still step tracking, sports monitoring, and sleep insights. There’s no heart rate monitor, but it does boast swim-proof 5ATM water resistance.

Bedtime reminders and silent alarms help parents instill a settled sleep schedule, with timers and ”race the stopwatch’ features also built into the watch.

Advertisement

The larger tracker also means a battery life boost. It will now last eight days between charging, up from six days in the previous generation.

This article was first published in December 2015. However, we update it frequently to reflect the newest Fitbit devices, ensuring we’ve tested the latest devices available.