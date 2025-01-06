Withings unveils new smart BPM Vision blood pressure monitor

CES 2025: Withings double drops cardio tech announcements at CES 2025

Withings has launched BPM Vision, its all-new blood pressure monitor designed to simplify at-home readings.

Featuring a large, high-resolution screen, the device offers step-by-step guidance, motivational nudges, and real-time feedback.

It includes interchangeable cuffs, Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-user support, and a six-month battery life.

Connected to the Withings app, BPM Vision provides actionable insights and seamless data sharing with healthcare providers. Designed for those managing hypertension, the device tracks diastolic and systolic readings while also nudging users to take medications and log symptoms.

Lifestyle plays a significant role in managing hypertension, and Withings’ ecosystem — including activity tracking via compatible wearable devices — makes it a smart one-stop shop for individuals with the condition.

Withings has also launched its Cardio Check-Up service, which was first announced in 2024.

The Cardio Check-Up service, available through the Withings+ subscription, connects users with cardiologists for professional ECG analysis within 24 hours. Compatible with Withings’ ECG-enabled devices, this service facilitates early detection of arrhythmias and offers quarterly check-ups for proactive heart care.

“With BPM Vision and Cardio Check-Up, we’re empowering users to take control of their cardiovascular health with ease and precision,” said Withings Founder and President Eric Carreel.

The BPM Vision will retail for $129.95 in the U.S., launching in April 2025 pending FDA approval. Cardio Check-Up is available from January 7, 2025, with the Withings+ subscription starting at $9.95/month