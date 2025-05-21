Watch face giant Facer returns to Wear OS with a bang—instant syncing incoming

Smartwatch customization leader Facer has revealed a significant platform overhaul set to debut later this year, aligning with Google’s just-announced Wear OS 6.

The company promises a “revitalized, more powerful, and better than ever” experience, with a central highlight of the update being integration with Google’s new ‘Watch Face Push’ capability.

This eliminates one of the key pain points of using third-party watch face apps on Wear OS over the last year. When Google made its ‘Watch Face Format’ mandatory as part of the Wear OS 5 software update, users were left without easy access to their custom faces from apps like Facer. With this upcoming rollout, the experience will return in full.

According to the platform giant, compatibility with Watch Face Push means users will be able to sync faces to their Wear OS watches directly from the app, eliminating the need to visit the Google Play Store and install a separate app for each face.

This enhanced view is expected to roll out alongside Wear OS 6 when it launches later this year. That’s likely to be this summer based on previous software rollouts—potentially when Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 series arrives, or when the Google Pixel Watch 4 is launched.

What else is Facer cooking?

Beyond the vastly improved syncing process, users will once again be able to access Facer’s extensive library of 500,000 watch faces. The brand also says it expects the most in-demand designs (if not all) to work with Google’s new Watch Face Format this fall.

The update also brings more flexible access to faces: users can choose from free faces, make à la carte purchases of premium designs, or opt for a subscription for unlimited access to the extensive catalog.

It’s also teasing new collaborations and features for the relaunch, but it appears we’ll have to wait until manufacturers share Wear OS 6 rollout details for more specifics on those elements.

We’ll be checking out the new and improved Facer on Wear OS when it arrives later this year as part of our ongoing testing of the latest Android-ready generation, so stay tuned for some of our favorite picks and tips on how to get the most out of the platform.