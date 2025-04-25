Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting live translation—and a whole lot more

Meta is continuing its slow-but-steady push to make smart glasses genuinely useful, with a major update rolling out to its Ray-Ban Meta lineup this week.

The headline act? Real-time language translation. Users can now say “Hey Meta, start live translation,” and get instant feedback on menus, signs, or whatever else they’re staring at. English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German will be initially supported.

But that’s just one part of a broader push. Meta AI is expanding fast: its visual AI assistant—able to recognize objects, describe what you’re looking at, and now help hold more natural, sight-aware conversations—is moving toward general availability in the US and Canada.

New messaging support, including sending and receiving DMs, photos, and even video calls via Instagram, is also on the way. This adds to the current integrations with WhatsApp, Messenger, and native SMS platforms.

Music support is broadening, too. Access to Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam is expanding beyond North America. That said, voice-controlled music queries and AI-powered song info are still restricted to English-language users (for now, at least).

Aesthetic updates are landing, as well. The ‘Skyler’ frame style shown above now comes in Shiny Chalky Gray with clear-to-sapphire Transitions lenses, and shiny black with clear or green tints.

So yes, the glasses now translate text on the fly—but let’s remember that Meta’s not the first to offer this. Devices from TCL and Xreal have done similar tricks already, albeit with a less slick, integrated experience, and not wrapped in familiar Ray-Ban styling and backed by a rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.