Navigating the Whoop 5.0 upgrade: New policy explained and how to choose

Whoop updates its terms following member backlash; new upgrade eligibility explained.

The shine of the Whoop 5.0/MG announcement didn’t last long. After some initial excitement regarding the 14-day battery life and improved health features of the fitness tracker duo, confusion surrounding the upgrade policy has somewhat overshadowed the launch.

The Whoop community has been pretty upset about the initial upgrade terms, not too dissimilar to the reaction from Garmin users when Connect+ back in March.

Following the backlash, Whoop has now acknowledged the feedback and subsequently updated its upgrade policy to ship hardware to existing members with long-standing commitments already in place. However, this also means there’s plenty to dive into regarding which users can now make the jump for free, and which tier we recommend for most people after testing.

The Whoop-grade confusion explained

Via: Reddit

A key part of Whoop’s appeal has always been its subscription model, which is often marketed with the understanding that hardware upgrades are included at no additional cost as part of the ongoing membership. However, when the Whoop 5.0 launched, the specific stipulations for who qualified for this upgrade were changed from the previous generation.

As many users have recalled on Reddit (and as was documented in the likes of older Whoop blog posts), members only needed six months of commitment remaining to transition from 3.0 to 4.0 hardware. This created a strong expectation among the user base that similar terms would apply for the 5.0.

When the initial 5.0 upgrade requirements were different—again, Whoop has now changed them, as we’ll get into below—those who had recently renewed or signed up for long-term memberships felt aggrieved. The expectation of many was that they wouldn’t be asked to commit even longer to gain the new hardware.

Former Whoop CPO Ben Foster has provided some interesting context for the business reasons behind the upgrade via Reddit. However, with Whoop backpedaling on the initial terms, there appears to be plenty for whom the trust has been broken.

Credit: Wareable

Free upgrade eligibility

The most significant change is that members who currently have 12 months or more of membership commitment remaining are now eligible for a free Whoop 5.0 upgrade.

Options for members with less than 12 months

If you have fewer than 12 months left on your current commitment, you generally won’t receive an immediate free upgrade. To get the Whoop 5.0, you will typically need to extend your membership commitment, usually by agreeing to a new 12-month or 24-month plan. The new device is then included as part of that renewal.

New members

Anyone signing up for a new Whoop membership will receive the latest Whoop 5.0 hardware by default, given that the minimum term is 12 months.

How to check eligibility and initiate your upgrade

Screenshot

Check via the Whoop app

This is the recommended method. Open your app, navigate to the ‘More’, find ‘My Account’, and then ‘Membership’. Look for a banner or option mentioning the ‘Whoop 5.0 Upgrade’, which should display your specific eligibility.

Follow the in-app prompts

If you’re eligible for a free upgrade, the app will guide you through confirming your shipping details. If an extension is required, it will present the available membership options and terms you need to agree to before proceeding.

Log in via the Whoop website

You can also try logging into your account on the Whoop website and checking under the ‘Membership’ section for upgrade information.

Choosing your membership: What we recommend

Credit: Whoop

If your upgrade involves extending your membership, or even if you’re just reassessing your plan with the new hardware, you’ll need to consider which tier makes sense. When deciding between the standard Whoop 5.0 and the advanced Whoop MG (Medical Grade) device, you’re essentially choosing if the membership tier’s features justify the cost for you.

For the vast majority of users, we think the Whoop 5.0 device paired with the Peak membership tier ($239/year, billed annually) likely hits the sweet spot. This combination delivers the core generational hardware improvements like enhanced battery life and faster processing.

Crucially, the Peak tier also grants access to transformative new software features like the Healthspan score, the comprehensive Health Monitor, and the Stress Monitor. These elements, especially Healthspan, represent Whoop’s significant push into broader health and longevity insights, and they don’t require the most expensive plan. We believe these features are also worth the extra $40 annually over the entry-level Core membership, which just includes insights into strain, sleep, and recovery.

The Whoop MG device, which is exclusive to the top-tier Life membership ($359/year, billed annually), caters to a more specific user. If you have a known heart condition where regular, FDA-cleared ECG monitoring provides valuable peace of mind, or if you’re an early adopter eager to explore emerging wearable tech like cuffless blood pressure estimations (understanding its current beta/wellness status), then the higher investment for the MG’s capabilities might be justified.

However, if your main goals revolve around optimizing fitness, recovery, sleep, and gaining deeper insights into your physiological aging and daily stress without needing FDA-cleared cardiac screening tools, the standard Whoop 5.0 via the Peak tier offers a comprehensive and compelling package.