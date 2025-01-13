Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 could get gamechanging battery tech

Solid state batteries could hit Samsung watches next year

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches gain futuristic battery tech next year, which would leave rivals in the shade, according to comments from Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Chang Duk-hyun.

The announcement was made during a press conference at CES 2025, where Chang Duk-hyun revealed Samsung Electro-Mechanics will release a sample of its ultra-compact all-solid-state battery by the end of the year.

Avid wearable readers will remember that the company’s all-solid-state “dream battery” was announced last year, and is designed specifically for wearable devices. Solid-state batteries offer a high energy density comparable to traditional lithium-ion ones, and their impact could be felt by smartwatches. Samsung Galaxy watches have struggled to get more than a single day without compromising on size, so this could be a significant breakthrough.

Chang Duk-Hyun announced plans for mass production by 2026:

“We have secured energy density and capacity characteristics at the industry-leading level,” Chang said, reported by the Korea Herald. “Since this is a novel technology, there are unknowns until mass production begins, but we have conducted extensive internal testing and are in discussions with clients.”

Getting mass production in 2026 could see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 take advantage — and it could be one of the first fully-featured smartwatches, with a full app store, to push the boundaries into true multiday use, beyond the 2-3 days from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.