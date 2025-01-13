8 wearables you might have missed at CES 2025

CES 2025 was insanely busy this year, and you can see our extensive hands-ons, reporting and analysis from the show.

But as we made our way around there were scores of wearable devices that we couldn’t get to write about individually.

Read on for our quick-fire round-up of wearables you might have missed at CES, and we’ll be closely following through 2025.

Peri (formerly IdentifyHer)

We reported on IdentifyHer at last year’s CES, and the company is back again, ready to launch in 2025. Now called Peri, it’s set to land in the US and offers women insights into perimenopause. The skin-worn biosensor can track the frequency of hot flashes, stress, sleep, and other metrics. The idea is to integrate this data with treatments or medications, offering women clarity on the efficacy of their treatments over the medium term. Both the app and hardware have been overhauled since last year. Founder Heidi Davies told me the company is launching in the US partially because the conversation around menopause is far more advanced there compared to other parts of the world.

AntShrike App

Forget sleep apnea or blood pressure—how about an Apple Watch app that can predict a heart attack? AntShrike uses AI to analyze biometric data and calculate the percentage likelihood of a heart attack occurring within the next 72 hours. For those at serious risk of a cardiac event, this could be incredibly useful, though admittedly a little intimidating. The company says it’s currently working on FDA approval. One to watch.

Lotus

We covered this smart ring start-up in PULSE by Wareable last year so it was good to see it exhibited at CES. Lotus is designed for people with limb differences, who struggle with the mobility to control their home. The ring connects to controllers that control light switches and power outlets. Point the ring at the plug and press the button, and it will toggle that device on/off using a relatively low-tech IR connection. I’d just use Alexa integrations, but there’s something wonderfully low-fi about it, where a loss of internet connectivity isn’t going to bring the house to its knees, and there’s zero set-up or pairing required.

Even Realities

The Even Realities smart glasses are easily the most wearable specs we’ve tried at this CES — and it’s the smart glasses I’ve heard most about from non-wearables obsessed colleagues. The AR element is fairly basic, with simple messages, notifications, time, and other data displayed in plain green text. Unlike rivals, you need to look up to see the data, which is designed to be less intrusive and keep you in the moment.

This is certainly a less-is-more approach, but perhaps that’s exactly what’s needed to bring AR into the mainstream. The glasses themselves are insanely light and thin. These have the potential to become a cult hit, similar to what Pebble was for smartwatches—before Apple disrupted the market.

RayNeo AR Glasses

Unfortunately, the RayNeo AR glasses provided one of our least favorite AR experiences at CES 2025. The field of view was narrow, the interface was chaotic, and navigating the menus was nearly impossible. Live translation also lagged behind competitors like Rokid, so there’s still significant work to be done. On the plus side, the glasses were light and wearable.

Chamelo

Chamelo takes a very different approach to smart glasses with its novel liquid crystal coating on standard lenses, allowing users to control the tint. For CES 2025, it has introduced the Aura Rx glasses, which enables wearers to swap between four tints using a toggle on the glasses themselves. The Rx technology means that Chamelo can switch tint in just 0.1 seconds.

Chamelo launched last year, and also features sports glasses with swipe-to-control tint, as well as auto-controlled specs using ambient light sensors. Some of its sport models also feature audio playback in the stems.

Chamelo will now work with prescription lenses, too. It will take a traditional lens and add the LCD tinting tech afterward.

SleepWaves

We must admit we overlooked SleepWaves last year – but we got the chance to chat with this Scotland-based smart sleep wearable at Pepcom. Unlike sleep headbands worn throughout the night, SleepWaves requires you to use the device just once, which we MUCH prefer over wearable solutions that ask you to wear something every night.

It records your brainwaves and analyzes the patterns to create a unique MP3 with sounds based on your personal EEG. The company claims that listening to this MP3 for just 30 minutes while falling asleep can significantly boost REM sleep—and it has clinical studies to back up these claims.

SleepWaves is also working on additional products, including a small puck speaker for use on your pillow. However, the founder noted that any decent-quality speaker can deliver the benefits. The SleepWaves package includes extra sensors so you can run the scan a few times a year to ensure you’re still receiving the full effect.

Fall-Detecting Smart Ring

I love discovering novel ideas at CES, and a smart ring for seniors caught my eye at the Digital Health Expo. The company, KamiVision, already sells cameras capable of detecting falls for seniors living independently at home.

Now, it offers a smart ring with similar functionality, claiming over 98% accuracy in fall detection. The ring closely resembles a standard consumer ring because it’s based on a retooled off-the-shelf Chinese white-label product that also tracks sleep and other vitals.

More importantly, the ring is less cumbersome and more discreet for seniors compared to larger devices like smartwatches, increasing the likelihood of it actually being worn. However, it does require charging every few days.