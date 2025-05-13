Suunto Run is a lightweight and affordable running watch for (you guessed it) runners

After plenty of rumors over the last few months, Suunto has announced its latest running watch, the simply-named Suunto Run.

Unlike the brand’s Race S, released last year, the £199/€249 Run will sit at the entry-level of the lineup. As the name implies, this is a dedicated option for runners of all levels.

That means it’s been built to be especially lightweight compared to a more rounded sports watch. At just 36g (with the textile strap; 51g with the silicon strap) and with a thickness of 11.5mm, the relatively large 46mm case and 1.32-inch AMOLED display are offset.

The case, available in lime, frost grey, all black, coral orange, also houses two physical buttons and a rotating crown. Meanwhile, the fabric strap should ensure it remains comfortable in 24/7 wear and long-distance efforts.

It’s not just about the hardware, naturally; much of the experience Suunto is promising centers around essential running tools like a marathon mode, a virtual ‘ghost runner’ pacer, and dedicated track running features. Like rival tools from Polar, Coros, and Garmin, these are designed to help users monitor their progress and fine-tune performance.

GNSS navigation with breadcrumb trails for offline use is also featured, with Suunto quoting 20 hours of tracking available in its most accurate all-satellite systems/dual-frequency mode. If in its power-saving GNSS mode, it can still last up to 40 hours, while 12 days of ‘daily mode’ battery is quoted outside of workout tracking.

Advertisement

Credit: Suunto/Wareable

What about the rest?

Beyond running (and specific modes for triathlon, marathon, trails, and treadmills), the Suunto Run also supports over 30 other sport modes. It covers the expected health tracking bases, too, with sleep tracking, recovery analysis, and a breathing exercise app for stress management. Battery life looks solid, quoted at up to 12 days in daily mode, meaning less time tethered to a charger and more time hitting the pavement.

On the smart features front, the Run includes onboard storage (a welcome feature for phone-free workouts, even if it’s not as advanced as offline streaming), weather updates, and alarms. Naturally, it syncs with the Suunto app for deeper data analysis, and has the capacity to also link up with third-party apps like Strava and TrainingPeaks.

We’ve been testing this one out and are in the process of finalizing our verdict; stay tuned for our in-depth review landing over the coming weeks.