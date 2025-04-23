Best smartwatches and running watches with music: Spotify, Apple Music, MP3 and more

Leave your smartphone at home and take control of your tunes with these tried and tested picks.

Plenty of running watches and smartwatches offer built-in music playback, meaning you’re spoilt for choice if you’re looking to enjoy phone-free workouts with tunes.

With the rise of fitness-focused smartwatches from Apple, Google, and Samsung, many mainstream smartwatches now offer apps for core music services like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Most Garmin watches provide extensive support, although it’s important to note that the major sports watch brands typically lack partnerships for music integration.

Another point to understand from the beginning is that music support can vary between brands. Some that promise music playback actually require manual MP3s to be added, while others can only provide music playback control when the watch is connected to a phone.

Read below for our picks of top running watches that are as good for training as they are belting out tunes.

Key considerations

Does it work with Spotify?

Many running watches and smartwatches support Spotify – and other streaming services. This means you can download playlists or individual tracks to listen to offline. Check that the watch supports your chosen service before you buy.

Remember, you’ll generally need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to offline sync to Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch, and the Apple Watch.

Music controls or music player?

Almost all running watches with music features allow users to control what’s playing on a phone, but that doesn’t mean they can play music natively. For the latter, you’ll need a music player (containing downloaded MP3 tracks to the watch’s internal storage) or third-party apps like YouTube Music and Spotify.

You’ll also need to connect Bluetooth headphones to stream music from the watch unless it has built-in speaker support (like the Apple Watch Series 10 or Garmin Fenix 8).

How to add music

If you’re using MP3s, the method of getting tunes onto your watch will vary. Some require plugging the watch into a computer and dragging and dropping your audio files to a folder on the watch. And limitations exist on file formats and types.

Other watches will only allow you to sync music via the companion app, which means making sure that audio is stored on your phone. Alternatively, if your audio lives on your computer, you may need to sync it to your phone from here first.

Does music control work with my phone?

It sounds like an obvious one. However, while many watches advertise having built-in music players, that doesn’t mean they necessarily offer the ability to use that feature with your phone.

It can sometimes be that watches with music players are built to work for Android phones and not for iPhones—despite being able to connect and use the other watch features on Apple’s smartphone.

Huawei’s watches, for instance, do not offer those music player features for iPhone users.

Battery life impacts

Streaming music from a watch will have a big impact on battery life.

If you’re planning to stream music while tracking runs, that’s going to hit the battery the hardest, so pay attention to the battery numbers quoted when those two things are done together.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music key features and specs

4GB storage – enough for 500 songs

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, sub required)

Deezer (offline syncing, sub required)

iHeartRadio (offline syncing, sub required)

GPS with music battery life: 6.5-7 hours (dependent on GPS mode)

Stereo and mono listening modes

After including music as standard on its recent Forerunners, Garmin has reverted to putting audio capabilities on a specific Forerunner 165 Music. Adding this feature costs $50/£40 more than the standard Forerunner 165, which feels a bit mean.

It’s the same audio setup as any other Garmin smartwatch, ensuring offline syncing for Spotify playlists (or other minor music services), or adding MP3s to your watch for untethered listening. You get 4GB of memory, enough for a few playlists. It’s a tad clunky but gets the job done.

As a running watch, the Forerunner 165 is a serious crowd-pleaser. We found top GPS accuracy, loads of battery life, and decent health features, which can be enjoyed via the excellent AMOLED screen.

Runners get some decent analysis, such as VO2 Max, Training Load/Effect, PacePro, and the Race Day features, for a very affordable $299/£289.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 165 review

Garmin Forerunner 265

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 265 key features and specs

8GB storage – enough for 1,000 songs

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, sub required)

Deezer (offline syncing, sub required)

iHeartRadio (offline syncing, sub required)

GPS with music: 6-7 hours (dependent on GPS mode)

Stereo and mono listening modes

The Forerunner 265 replaces the older Forerunner 255 Music and is one of our top recommendations for those craving a high-performance running watch with music.

The price has increased from the last generation, but the huge improvements to the display are worth the extra cost, in our view. Also included in that jump is double the amount of storage, with the 8GB present in the standard version of the 265 allowing for 1,000 songs on your wrist.

There’s no need to pay extra for music, with Garmin helpfully canning the separate ‘Music’ version and including support in the 265 and 265S devices as standard. Yet, it’s still a whopping $449/£429 – a steep price for a mid-range running watch.

It’s one of the most versatile music players, with support for MP3s, or offline playback via the Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, or iHeartRadio apps available within the Garmin Connect IQ store.

If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can transfer playlists to the device for that all-important offline support. Support on all these apps can sometimes be a little buggy, but we still love the freedom each of them provides.

Away from the music, we’re also huge fans of the Forerunner 265 as a sports watch. Despite the name, this is an equally superb option for swimmers, cyclists, and triathletes. It offers dual-frequency GPS for super-accurate outdoor tracking, detailed training and recovery feedback, and solid heart rate accuracy.

Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 2 & SE 2

Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Series 10 key features and specs

64GB (Series 10 & Ultra 2); 32GB (SE 2)

Apple Music (streaming/offline)

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

Deezer (offline syncing, sub required)

Pandora (offline syncing, sub required)

Streaming and syncing with Podcasts app

Roughly three hours of GPS and music playback

Speaker playback (also available on Ultra 2)

The modern Apple Watch could pose as a sports watch, so don’t be fooled into thinking it’s all style and no substance. The Workout app on the Apple Watch is surprisingly powerful, featuring customizable data screens that can even show live cadence when running.

It’s less data-heavy than a Garmin, yet still effectively tracks activities. Additionally, third-party apps like Strava and Workoutdoors are excellent options.

So, what about music? In our testing, we found it easy to make playlists in Apple Music and sync them to the Apple Watch. The process has been overhauled in recent years, so the Apple Watch no longer has to be attached to the charger to sync music. And, if you wish, you can pause the music using the new Double Tap gesture.

Apple Music or Spotify subscribers with a cellular edition of the Apple Watch can stream music and podcasts directly from their watch. For those with a GPS-only model, you can also store music and playlists for offline playback as you can on Garmin and Samsung watches.

The Apple Watch Series SE 2 (released in September 2022 and due for an update in 2025) and the Ultra 2 (also due for an update in 2025) are also available. Music streaming, storage, and tracking features are largely identical between each model, but the Ultra range provides the longest battery life – ideal for those who plan to hammer the streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Credit: Wareable

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 / Ultra key features and specs

32GB storage

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, sub required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, sub required)

MP3 support

40mm/44mm (Galaxy Watch 7); 47mm (Galaxy Watch Ultra)

Offline playback supported

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 runs Wear OS, which means users can access offline playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music.

All these apps enable you to stream music (over Wi-Fi or LTE) and download offline playlists from those streaming services onto the watch.

In our reviews, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have been solid performers as fitness devices. They might not match the supreme accuracy you’ll enjoy on Garmin and Apple watches, but we found both to do a solid job in workout tracking. If you’re an Android phone user, they remain among the best options.

With Wear OS on board, you also get access to tons of third-party apps for running, including the likes of Strava. However, be aware that battery life does vary between models, with bigger case sizes enjoying improved life over smaller ones.

Garmin Fenix 8 (AMOLED)

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 8 key features and specs

32GB storage: 2,000 songs

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

Deezer (offline syncing, Premium required)

iHeartRadio (offline syncing, Premium required)

Up to 18 hours of All Satellite Systems GNSS tracking + music

Speaker playback supported

The Fenix 8 range has the full gamut of music features, including storage for over 1,000 songs and full support for Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

As we’ve stated consistently in this guide, the experience of adding music (and the apps themselves) is much clunkier than rivals. However, once you’re in the flow of updating your playlists for offline syncing, things do work without much issue.

Unlike the previous generation, the Fenix 7 Pro (and Epix Pro), playback through the new speaker also debuts here. We haven’t found much use for this, but it offers an option if the Bluetooth headphones are out of battery.

With the Fenix 8, you won’t have to worry about battery life. Whether you choose the AMOLED or Solar display, expect weeks of tracking between charges. With the always-on display, we’ve achieved about a week of life (even when offline streaming).

Total tracking time with music varies across Fenix 8 sizes (43mm, 47mm, 51mm), but Garmin cites up to 18 hours with the most accurate GNSS setting and music. You’ll get more with standard GPS, exceeding most users’ needs.

Also, in sports tracking, the Fenix 8 is pretty much the best you can buy. The breadth of tracking modes and settings is enough to power all your tracking and training needs.

Yet, the level of data you get from running (and cycling) impresses us the most, with VO2 max estimates, recovery stats, training data, and even insights into your running form.

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Garmin Venu 3

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Venu 3 key features and specs

32GB storage: 2,000 songs

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, sub required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

Deezer (offline syncing, sub required)

iHeartRadio (offline syncing, sub required)

MP3 support

11 hours of music with GPS

Offline playback supported

The Garmin Venu 3 is a good upgrade on the last-gen Venu 2, with an improved display and overall design. Yet, its music capabilities haven’t changed much.

Our review found it a capable smartwatch and a good jack-of-all-trades sports tracker. The data and analysis are more basic than those of peers, and this is especially true for running, which only shows basic pace and heart rate data. Yet, you’re still getting a comprehensive list of tracked sports and improved modes for tracking HIIT and indoor workout sessions.

There’s also some solid recovery and VO2 max analysis, but anybody seeking a fuller tracking and training buddy should consider the Forerunner 165/265.

In terms of music, there’s space for up to 2,000 songs, which is up from the 500-song storage offered on the first Venu. That includes offline syncing support for Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio.

Even better: the battery doesn’t take the battering you might expect. GPS tracking with music playback is 11 hours (up from 8 hours of the Venu 2), which is really good. You could run a full marathon without your phone and have tunes the whole way around.

It’s not a running powerhouse, but the Venu 3 excels in all-day wear.

Check out our full Garmin Venu 3 review

Garmin Forerunner 965

Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 965 key features and specs

32GB storage – 2,000 songs

Spotify (offline syncing, Premium required)

Amazon Music (offline syncing, sub required)

YouTube Music (offline syncing, Premium required)

Deezer (offline syncing, sub required)

iHeartRadio (offline syncing, sub required)

GPS with music: 8.5-31 hours (dependent on mode)

MP3 support

Stereo and mono listening modes

The flagship Forerunner 965 is one of the better Garmin watches with music support, featuring space for 2,000 songs and support for Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and iHeartRadio.

As a running watch, you’re getting the most in-depth analytics of any Forerunner – and essentially a lighter, less rugged Fenix 8 with the extra sports stripped out.

In our testing, we’ve found the GNSS accuracy and general training features among the best on the market, though one flaw it does have is the last-gen Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor.

It’s important to know that the battery life is reduced from the Forerunner 955 launched in 2022 – a device that offers identical music storage and training features – but this is almost entirely due to the new, vibrant AMOLED display.

And given that the 965 can still manage around a week of moderate-heavy use with the always-on display turned on, we certainly think it’s a sacrifice that’s worth it.

With the amount of battery life lost from workouts doubling if you play music through Garmin’s devices, we also think the 965 is a better option than the Forerunner 265 (above), which only typically lasts around four days in similar use.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 965 review

Google Pixel Watch 3

Credit: Wareable

Google Pixel Watch 3 key specs and features

Google Play apps for Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music

Storage: 2GB RAM; 32GB internal (2,000 songs)

Streaming via LTE

Battery life: 48 hours (45mm model)

Phone compatibility: Android

Water rating: 5ATM

Now available in a larger size that delivers much-improved battery life and wearability, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the top watch for Android users looking for an Apple Watch Series 10 alternative.

Our testing found typically excellent results in heart rate accuracy and GPS. Plus, like with the previous generation, there’s 32GB of storage on board (even in the smaller 41mm model), which means lots of room for tunes.

As a Wear OS 5 smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 also has apps for Strava, Spotify, and YouTube Music, so it’s a good option for those seeking to listen to music while they work out.

We’re still cautious about recommending the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 to those aiming to complete a marathon (or track any other long-distance event or training) with offline music support, given Google hasn’t improved this model’s battery life.

However, the 45mm edition can comfortably last over four hours when tracking runs with Spotify, which is good enough for us.

Check out our full Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Coros Pace 3

Credit: Wareable

Coros Pace 3 key features and specs

4GB storage

Drag and drop MP3

No streaming services

9 hours (GPS+Music) / 7 hours (Dual Band GNSS)

The Coros Pace 3 is a great value sports watch for runners. Yet, it is basic for a running watch with music, only supporting MP3 storage via drag-and-drop. Plus, there’s only 4GB to play with.

Thanks to an upgraded sensor and dual-band GNSS chip, it delivers accurate heart rate and GPS tracking. While the display isn’t fancy, the battery life is impressive, and it includes training features like building workouts and analyzing performance.

Compared to pricier options, the Pace 3 lacks some smartwatch features—and its training analysis might not be as polished as Garmin’s—but it makes up for this with affordability.

If you prioritize strong core functionalities for running at a good price, the Coros Pace 3 is a top contender.

Check out our full Coros Pace 3 review