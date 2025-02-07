Close Menu
Advertisement

Leaked Meta memo hints at ‘half a dozen’ AI wearable releases in 2025

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses
Credit: Wareable

A leaked internal memo to staff from Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth suggests Meta is planning a big year of wearable releases in 2025.

Titled, ‘2025: The Year of Greatness’, the rallying cry from Bosworth reportedly came at the tail end of last year. Contained within is a mild celebration of Reality Labs’ 2024 achievements, along with a healthy share of corporate-heavy sentiments that we expect will translate to plenty of overtime for staff (you can read the full thing in Business Insider’s report here).

However, the most interesting admission was that Meta plans to release ‘half a dozen more’ wearable products.

“Next year is going to be the most critical year in my 8 years at Reality Labs,” Bosworth opens the memo.

“We have the best portfolio of products we’ve ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI-powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR.”

Advertisement

Reality Labs is the division of Meta behind the Quest headsets, Horizon software platform, the smarts inside the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and future AR projects.

man wearing smart glasses
Credit: Wareable

When we expect Meta to announce new wearables:

Naturally, Meta hasn’t communicated any official release dates for upcoming hardware, which makes this leak significant. However, reports suggest new smart glasses hardware with heads-up displays (and more) will arrive later this year.

As detailed in our guide to everything we know about Meta’s 2025 releases, this could include smart glasses collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley brands.

The company has typically reserved its major hardware announcements for Meta Connect (most recently occurring in late September). However, we’ll keep an eye on this over the coming months for any surprises or early launch rumors.

Share.

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset.

Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable.

As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage.

In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

Related Posts