Leaked Meta memo hints at ‘half a dozen’ AI wearable releases in 2025

A leaked internal memo to staff from Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth suggests Meta is planning a big year of wearable releases in 2025.

Titled, ‘2025: The Year of Greatness’, the rallying cry from Bosworth reportedly came at the tail end of last year. Contained within is a mild celebration of Reality Labs’ 2024 achievements, along with a healthy share of corporate-heavy sentiments that we expect will translate to plenty of overtime for staff (you can read the full thing in Business Insider’s report here).

However, the most interesting admission was that Meta plans to release ‘half a dozen more’ wearable products.

“Next year is going to be the most critical year in my 8 years at Reality Labs,” Bosworth opens the memo.

“We have the best portfolio of products we’ve ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI-powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR.”

Reality Labs is the division of Meta behind the Quest headsets, Horizon software platform, the smarts inside the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and future AR projects.

Credit: Wareable

When we expect Meta to announce new wearables:

Naturally, Meta hasn’t communicated any official release dates for upcoming hardware, which makes this leak significant. However, reports suggest new smart glasses hardware with heads-up displays (and more) will arrive later this year.

As detailed in our guide to everything we know about Meta’s 2025 releases, this could include smart glasses collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley brands.

The company has typically reserved its major hardware announcements for Meta Connect (most recently occurring in late September). However, we’ll keep an eye on this over the coming months for any surprises or early launch rumors.