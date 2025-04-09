How to pair a heart rate monitor to your Garmin watch

Use your chest strap and ditch the watch's heart rate monitor

Garmin watches have become increasingly reliable regarding heart rate tracking accuracy, but pairing an external heart rate monitor is another option.

Whether you prefer the lower latency of a chest strap compared to the Garmin sensor on your wrist or it provides richer insights than your device, adding an external HRM to your list of paired devices is easy.

Follow the steps below to get started.

1. Begin from the Garmin watch’s menu

Wareable

Bring up the menu on your Garmin watch by holding down the ‘Up/Menu’ button for a couple of seconds.

2. Find ‘Sensors & Accessories’

Wareable

Advertisement

From here, scroll down into the ‘Settings’ section and find ‘Sensors & Accessories’ before pushing the ‘Start/Stop’ button to select it.

3. Select ‘Add New’

Wareable

The option to ‘Add New’ should be just under the option to ‘Auto Discover’, which we recommend having turned on if you don’t already. Select ‘Add New’ to continue.

4. Set your external device to pairing mode

Before completing the next step on your Garmin watch, ensure your external device is both turned on and in pairing mode. This will naturally vary depending on the brand of heart rate monitor you’re trying to pair.

5. Select ‘External Heart Rate’

Wareable

Use the ‘Down’ button to find ‘External Heart rate’ and use the ‘Start/Stop’ button to select it.

Advertisement

6. Confirm your device

Wareable

The watch will then begin searching for your external device.

Once it discovers it, you’ll see its Bluetooth name appear, at which point you can push the button that corresponds to the green tick on the screen to complete the pairing.

Using a paired HRM for activity tracking

Wareable

Once you’ve established the connection to your Garmin watch, you’ll want to know how to quickly connect to it when you’re about to start activity tracking.

Luckily, this is pretty painless. Ensure your device is turned on and ready to be paired.

Advertisement

If your Garmin watch has ‘Auto Discover’ turned on (head back to Step 3 to do so), it’s likely to pop up just before you select an activity.

You can connect the pair manually by returning to ‘Sensors & Accessories’ and finding your device.