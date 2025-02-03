Pebble smartwatch 2025: Latest rumors and wish list

Following Google’s unexpected decision to open-source Pebble software, a new smartwatch inspired by the originals is in the works.

Yet, for all the excitement surrounding the ‘RePebble’ smartwatch, it’s still early days. For context, we don’t even know the name of the brand Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky will choose to launch the new watch under. Google still has the rights to the Pebble name, after all.

We have some details about the ongoing resurrection effort, though. And this guide is a hub for all the latest reports, rumors, and reliable speculation about the currently unnamed device. We’ve also included a quick wish list of things we want to see in the 2025 Pebble smartwatch.

Everything we know about the new Pebble smartwatch

Credit: Wareable

Plenty of forum gossip related to the upcoming smartwatch is likely to emerge over the next few months.

Advertisement

As such, we’ll be curating this rumors section with only the most credible scraps of info we’ve picked up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to build up a clear picture of the smartwatch as we approach the release.

Price

There’s been no word on pricing from Migicovsky. However, we would be surprised if the RePebble smartwatch deviated from the accessible, crowdfunded philosophy of Pebble’s OG devices.

We know the Pebble founder is keen on a sustainable smartwatch this time and is building the device alongside a small team. As such, we guess that it will be priced at $150-$250.

We’ll update this section if we spot any reliable leaks relating to price.

With the new Pebble smartwatch in its very early stages, there is no official release date yet.

While unlikely, it’s also possible we won’t see a new smartwatch at all. The RePebble site currently suggests that it will only be built if “enough people are interested”.

Advertisement

Again, that’s unlikely. After all, Migicovsky suggested in his full blog post that invitations to order will be shared once the production timeline and product specs are locked in.

We would expect some concrete info later this year ahead of a release early next year, but anything is possible.

Credit: Wareable

Features

We won’t speculate much here, since Migicovsky has already outlined the basics of the upcoming Pebble remake(s).

“The emphasis is on sustainability. I want to keep making cool gadgets and keep Pebble going long into the future. The new watch we’re building basically has the same specs and features as Pebble, though with some fun new stuff as well.

“It runs open-source PebbleOS, and it’s compatible with all Pebble apps and watch faces. If you had a Pebble and loved it, this is the smartwatch for you,” he said.

Advertisement

Design

While Migicovsky didn’t give much away in the initial blog post, an interview with CNET has provided a few design details about the project.

According to the founder, the upcoming Pebble-inspired watch will be controllable via buttons, as before, and won’t have a touchscreen. It’s also suggested it will feature a rectangular plastic body in two case colors: black and white.

Migicovsky also suggested it will boast a one-week battery life. That’s certainly not bad, but, if we’re honest, we were hoping for a bit more runtime.

‘RePebble’ wish list: 5 things we want to see

Credit: Wareable

The superpower of Pebble’s smartwatches was simplicity. As such, we don’t suspect many enthusiasts will crave LTE connectivity, cutting-edge health features, or advanced workout analytics.

In fact, we think many would be happy with an updated version of the Pebble Time (above).

Advertisement

Yet, a decade is a long time – and even basic smartwatch functions are in a different stratosphere from when Pebble was in its heyday. So, below are five things we’re hoping for in the 2025 edition.

1. Make it super repairable

Pebble’s older models were far from the smartwatch industry’s worst culprits when it came to repairability. Models like the Steel, particularly, were easy to replace parts for.

Yet, we would love to see the company fully indulge the hacker spirit of the community and make the upcoming effort more repairable than any other device on the market.

It doesn’t need to be modular, but the ability to easily unscrew and replace components with new and official bits would set it apart.

2. Keep the e-paper display

Countless smartwatches with super-bright AMOLED displays capable of burning retinas already exist. That isn’t what a Pebble should be, and what we’ve heard from Migicovsky so far indicates that the new effort will retain the e-paper display of some of its older models.

That’s great news. We would also love for the display to be protected by a sturdy (and repairable) glass panel.

Advertisement

Credit: Wareable

3. Make notifications and phone support seamless

One key reason why no brand has ever truly stolen Pebble’s user base is that smartwatches are now much more capable. Not everybody wants that.

There’s been the odd device launched over the last decade that evokes a similar spirit – like the Fossil Hybrid HR or Withings Steel HR – but none delivered the right balance of smarts.

Most Pebble users, we suspect, would take rock-solid iOS/Android connection and updated notification integrations to support the likes of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

It’s about being smart but not trying to replace the phone. If the upcoming Pebble can do that by nailing its core smart functions once again, we think it’ll be a winner.

4. Make the battery life last for weeks

Original Pebble models were among the industry’s longest-lasting, but expectations and technology have moved on in the decade since. The week-long battery touted by Migicovsky for the 2025 remake isn’t disappointing, but it’s certainly not unique or outstanding in the current landscape.

Advertisement

We would love it if the newer model could instead eke out the always-on screen time available on devices like Garmin’s memory-in-pixel models. Simplified charging would also be ideal, but long-lasting battery life is the key here.

Credit: Wareable

5. Reduce the bezel size

We don’t have many design complaints about the geek-chic style of the original Pebble models – we hope that very much remains. However, a reduced bezel wouldn’t go amiss.

It doesn’t need to mimic the edge-to-edge displays of the Apple Watch Series 10 or Google Pixel Watch 3, but a bit more screen to play with would bring the brand into 2025 nicely.