Apple is paying out $20 million over battery swelling issue – check if you’re eligible

Apple has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to battery swelling on some Series 0-3 smartwatches.

The lawsuit accused Apple of manufacturing the models without sufficient space for normal battery swelling. Some users reported that the screens separated from the watch casing.

The company has denied any wrongdoing in a statement to outlets, noting that it “strongly disagrees” with claims made in the case but agreed to settle to avoid further litigation costs.

The result? Owners of these early Apple Watch models are eligible for a slice of the pie.

As you would expect, though, this is limited to those who filed battery swelling claims at the time.

So, if you’re in the US and happened to report the issue to your OG Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, or Series 3 between 24 April 2015 and 6 February 2024, you’re in luck.

Notices of eligibility have already been sent via email and mail, too, and claimants will need to enter their payment information through the settlement website by 10 April.

The amount paid will depend on the final number of claimants, with a large portion of the pot also set aside for legal fees and administrative costs. However, it’s expected to be $20-50 per eligible device.