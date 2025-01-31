Close Menu
Huawei explores hidden smartwatch fingerprint sensor for improved gesture control

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
huawei-watch-gt-5-review-watch-face
Credit: Wareable

Huawei is exploring the idea of a fingerprint sensor built into a smartwatch display, with the innovation designed to streamline the UI, perform gestures, and increase security.

In the granted patent (first uncovered by MySmartPrice), the brand describes a system that recognizes multiple fingerprints from the same user to unlock different features.

For example, a thumbprint is a suggested method for opening a specific app, while a middle-finger tap on the sensor may unlock the watch itself or call a particular number. Gestures are also detailed in the filing, with a swipe across the sensor highlighted as a way to adjust brightness or volume.

Credit: Huawei

If Huawei were to formalize its initial interest in the idea and bring the technology to a smartwatch soon, it would likely represent an industry first – and a serious upgrade from the current security setup, which is limited to a four-digit PIN on most watches.

An individual print requirement would add a relatively bulletproof level of protection to features like contactless payments or personal data should a watch be stolen or lost. The hot-key functionality and gesture control could also make features like app shortcuts and turn-by-turn navigation faster and more intuitive.

As with all patents, though, the chances of this appearing in a final design are slim – even with Huawei’s solid record of innovating in the wearables space with devices like the Watch D and Watch D2.

We’ll keep an eye out for more smartwatch fingerprint sensor patents and reports in the meantime. Who knows, it may prove a surprise innovation for 2025.

