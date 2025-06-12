How to sign up for early access to the latest Garmin features

Signing up for the Garmin public beta software program will ensure you gain early access to features not yet released to the wider public. It’s the ideal move for those who aren’t patient enough to wait for a full rollout.

Providing you have one of the compatible Garmin watches listed below, you can be the company’s guinea pig for features that are going through final preparations before release.

The odd snag may occur if you sign up for this early access (that’s what the Beta Program Forum is for, after all), but Garmin does indicate that everything released in the public beta software program has already been thoroughly tested.

This means you can get the latest Garmin features beamed to your watch around 6-8 weeks earlier than everyone else (in our experience) with virtually no risk of it backfiring. We’ll explain how.

Garmin beta software program: Compatible watches

The list of watches that can enjoy the beta software program is growing all the time, and the current list is pretty exhaustive.

Naturally, owning a newer device is more likely to bag you the latest features, though these do still tend to trickle down a generation or two.

Here’s the current list of Garmin watches compatible with the beta software program, and this includes each collection’s various versions and sizes unless stated otherwise:

Enduro/2/3

Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro (Gen 2)

Fenix 8 series

Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro series

Fenix 6 and Fenix 6 Pro seris

Forerunner 165/255/265/570/745/945/955/965/970

Instinct 2/3 series

MARQ (Gen 2) collection

MARQ collection

Quatix 6/7

Venu 1-3 series

Venu Sq. 2

Vivoactive 4/5/6

How to enroll in Garmin’s beta software program

Providing you have one of the Garmin watches listed above as your main wearable device in Garmin Connect, enrolling in the beta software program can be done in a matter of moments. Follow these steps:

Sign in to Garmin Connect on the web – this can’t be done from the iOS/Android app. Select the watch icon in the top-right corner. Select the device you wish to enroll in the program. Click the ‘Join Beta Software Program’ option and agree to the terms.

Note: You can leave the program at any time. To do so, return to this page and click ‘Leave Beta Software Program’.

We’ve covered how to update Garmin watches in a separate guide, but this will work the same even after you’ve enrolled in the beta program.

In our experience, the only major difference is that you’ll receive alerts of a new update much more frequently. But, hey, you asked for it.

In almost every case, we’ve been notified on the watch that a new version is ready to be installed. Afterward, a pop-up will also tell you what’s new.

To trigger an update manually, though, ensure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi and follow these steps: