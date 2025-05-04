How to change the language on Whoop (and which are supported)

You may not have to worry about language support on the screenless Whoop device, but you may want to view all your stats in the app in a different language.

Luckily, whether your Whoop device is connected to an iOS or Android phone, you can view the entire platform in a language of your choice. Well, within reason.

Currently, the languages supported by Whoop are relatively limited. They include English, French, Latin American Spanish (but not European Spanish), European Portuguese, German, and Italian.

Below, we’ll offer step-by-step instructions on performing the change on iOS, but skip to the bottom for the equivalent steps if you’re on Android.

Wareable

Advertisement

We typically ignore this step, but the steps below didn’t actually work for us until we updated the app to the latest version.

You can do this by going to the App Store, tapping your profile in the top-right corner, and checking whether Whoop is in the queue to be updated.

If it is, tap update and wait for this to complete before moving on to the next steps.

Step 2: Open the Settings app and search

Wareable

Next, head over to the Settings app – this is where you’ll be making the change.

Using the search bar at the top of the screen, type ‘Preferred Language Order’ and select the top option from the list.

Advertisement

Step 3: Add a compatible language

Wareable

From this section of the Settings app, tap the ‘Add Language’ option and pick from the list. Naturally, you want this to match one of the supported options we listed up top.

Once you tap and select a new language to add, you’ll be prompted to choose between it and your current priority language.

Step 4: Find the Whoop app settings

Wareable

Once this has been done, the option to choose between them specifically for the Whoop app will be unlocked.

Stay in the Settings app, and scroll down to the bottom of the main screen to find the Whoop app’s settings. From here, tap the ‘Preferred Language’ setting.

Advertisement

Step 5: Select your preferred language

Wareable

By default, Whoop will follow your phone’s priority language. If you want to read Whoop in French but keep the rest of your phone in English, for example, this is the setting to tinker with.

Choose from the list of options – the language the app will show is the one with the blue tick next to it, as shown above.

Updating Whoop app language on Android

Wareable

Unlike on iOS, the language of Whoop on Android is dictated by the phone’s system settings; you cannot have one on the app and another displaying on the rest of the handset.

With that said, you can still change the language by altering this setting – and the same set of languages are still supported. Make a change by following the steps below:

Advertisement