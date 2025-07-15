Score 36% Off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch

Looking for a solid smartwatch to track your daily activity or your next big health kick? This is the deal for you.

While there are plenty of great wearables out there from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Fitbit, I’ve always felt that Garmin’s watches are the best option for folks who want a well-rounded take on what’s happening with their bodies.

After all, Garmin’s watches work brilliantly for both gentle exercise as well as aggressive training, and with this particular deal, you can now get the Garmin vívoactive 5 for only $190, marking a 37% decrease on its original price tag.

Score 36% Off the Garmin vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch: Now Just $190! Amazon now $190 View Deal

When it comes to choosing a smartwatch, there are a few key traits that I think matter above all else: Can it provide an in-depth look at my health? Can it help me find new sports to take up and track my efforts in those sports? Also, does it have a bright, readable display? Oh, and a long battery life would be welcome as well.

Starting with the first point, the Garmin vívoactive 5 is more than up to the task of giving you the insight you need. Metrics include Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep coaching, and more. Essentially, the data is all there to run reports as often as you need, all the way down to what might be going wrong with your daily sleep cycle.

On the sports tracking side, there are over 30 built-in sports apps with more available online. For instance, if you want to track your activity whilst swimming, then you can, and if you prefer a gentler approach and want to take it off the turf or the concrete and find a local grass field for a game of footie, then that’s perfectly acceptable too, the vivoactive 5 can track it all.

Jumping back to the display for a second, I’ve always appreciated the move to AMOLED technology in watches like this as it helps to make onscreen graphics far more colourful and engaging. It also helps the vívoactive 5 to stand out against Garmin’s more traditional displays found in its higher-end Fenix line of watches.

Taking the battery life into account, there’s nothing worse than having to constantly charge your watch in-between workouts. With the vívoactive 5, you can keep motivated with up to 11-days of battery life on a single charge, which also means that the watch can stick with you for a long period of time without needing to be charged during the day.

It’s a solid collection of key traits that make the Garmin vívoactive 5 a great watch, and while it was worth every penny at full price, it’s now a genuine bargain to help you on your way to becoming the healthiest version of yourself.