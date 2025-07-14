Save $150 on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: Rugged GPS Smartwatch Now Just $299.99!

If you’ve wanted a Garmin watch fueled by solar power to track your adventures, now’s your chance to upgrade for less.

Garmin watches are beloved amongst enthusiasts for the wealth of features and functionality that they offer, but many of them do come with a hefty price tag. Luckily for those who don’t want to drain their current Garmin wearable’s battery on hikes or treks through the wilderness, they can make use of this Garmin Instinct 2X Solar deal instead.

Originally going for a pricey $449.99, the GPS smartwatch can now be picked up for just $299.99 off REI, making it 33% cheaper than before. Given that the watch can charge via solar power, $299.99 is a massive bargain that shouldn’t be missed.

For folks that might be out of the loop, Garmin makes quite a few solid smartwatches but the Instinct 2X Solar is undoubtedly one of the best for those that enjoy the outdoors. With multi-band GNSS, the watch can track your exact location with incredible precision, vital if you’re ever far away from a main trail and need to navigate your way back.

There’s also a built-in flashlight, which can be handy if you accidentally linger out on a trail as the sun goes down, or if you simply want to find your way around a tent (or locate one that’s gone missing).

Unlike many smartwatches that need a daily or frequent charge, the Instinct 2X works wonders with the power of the sun and can therefore last much longer between charging when you actually do use it to track your runs and hikes. For proper outdoor adventures – or even just camping trips – the ability to keep the watch charged via solar power is a real godsend.

To prove just how built to last the Instinct 2X Solar is, the watch ended up getting a 5-star rating from our team for its reliability in extreme conditions: “for extreme athletes who need a device that will not just survive but thrive in the harshest of environments, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is the obvious choice, packing in more features than anything else on the market.”

Currently going for less than half of its original price, the Instinct 2X Solar in its Graphite edition is just as capable as ever, but now has that perfect price tag for anyone needing which is a durable, solar-powered, GPS-heavy smartwatch.