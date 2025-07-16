Grab the Amazfit T-Rex 3 on the cheap with a $80 saving

Looking for a robust smartwatch that can be used just as easily be used for a gym workout or an outdoor trek? This is the deal for you.

There are plenty of good smartwatches on the market from the likes of Apple, Samsung and OnePlus, but if you’re set on picking up a feature-packed wearable with tremendous fitness tracking in mind, it can start to become a costly venture.

As luck would have it, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a shiny alternative that’s just as versatile in the fitness tracking department, but now available at a price that’s significantly cheaper than the competition.

Originally going for $279.99, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is down to just $19.99, making it 32% cheaper than its original price.

With a big 48mm AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 2000 nits, the T-Rex 3 is designed with visibility in mind, so you can use it confidently at night or even in direct sunlight.

Thanks to support for offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation, you can even leave your smartphone at home when you head out the door on an outdoor trek, with the T-Rex 3 taking care of all the tracking needs in the background.

There are six satellite systems covered with dual band GPS for accurate tracking, the battery can run for up to 27-days on a single charge, and the device can even track over 170 different types of workouts, including freediving with a water resistance rating of up to 45-metres.

While the T-Rex 3 is certainly the ideal companion for Android users, Amazfit has made sure that iPhone users are catered for as well, so there’s plenty of versatility where it counts.

At just $189.99, the T-Rex 3 is easily one of the more affordable options on the smartwatch market right now, and it’s a far cheaper alternative to what you’d find on the Garmin or Samsung Galaxy Watch series, making for a true bargain buy.