Deal: Grab the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro with a whopping $350 discount

Finally, a deal on the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro that makes the top-tier outdoor watch more affordable.

For performance athletes or those who enjoy epic outdoor adventures, the 7X Pro (Sapphire Solar edition) is the ultimate watch. While it’s packed to the gills with every feature you could want, there’s generally a significant downside: the cost.

At its full price of $999.99, the Fenix 7X Pro is well outside the budgets of most people, but a massive 35% discount has brought it down to only $649.99.

That’s more in line with what a premium smartwatch should cost. And now the device is far more affordable, it’s worth taking a closer look at exactly what the 7X Pro has to offer.

What makes the Fenix 7X worth considering?

As one of Garmin’s most feature-packed wearables, even with the arrival of the Fenix 8 generation last year, the 7X Pro is built to help you navigate your route and keep track of your performance every step of the way. It also features a very robust design; the device boasts one of Garmin’s toughest constructions yet, with this particular build incorporating a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and titanium case for lightweight strength.

There’s even a built-in flashlight to help guide your way when there’s no artificial lighting to speak of—and, sneakily, this is much more of a life-changing feature than we anticipated before testing in 2023. It’s an excellent replacement for your smartphone’s light.

When exposed to sunlight, the battery life can be extended significantly, allowing you to have continuous access to key metrics and navigation information during multi-day trips in the wilderness. It’s a feature that relies heavily on outdoor time in direct sunlight to make a noticeable difference, in our experience, but it can prove invaluable in the right conditions.

Sports tracking on the 7X

You’ve got tons of different sports modes to choose from here, all with precise training analytics (with features like Training Status, Endurance Score, and Hill Score) to give you a better idea of exactly how your body is responding to specific workouts.

The features and insights on offer here are overkill for casuals. Yet, if you’re looking to scale up your training—or even begin taking on multiple disciplines—having access to key information, such as VO2 max estimates, offline maps, and recovery times, can be incredibly helpful.

There’s also an array of key health metrics, including ECGs and blood oxygen levels, as well as key smartwatch features like contactless payments and notifications.

While the 7X Pro isn’t designed for everyday smartwatch functions in the same way as a Galaxy Watch 7 or an Apple Watch, there’s no denying that for the right person (and the ruggedly inclined), this is one of the best watches to consider—even in 2025.