This Garmin Forerunner 255 early Prime Day deal is unmissable—save $150

Amazon Prime Day 2025 hasn’t even officially kicked off, and we’re already seeing some superb savings to be had on top Garmin watches.

While there’s no denying that the Forerunner series of running watches has proven a cut above the rest in modern times, the last couple of generations haven’t exactly come cheap. With this Forerunner 255 deal, that’s not a problem.

Originally priced at $349.99, the 255 is now available for just $199.99, saving you a substantial $150 at checkout. While there are cheaper trackers out there, you won’t find the same gold standard of GPS tracking or training insights for this price elsewhere.

For those interested in the 255 but unsure if it’s the right device for them, it’s essential to consider the Garmin devices that surround it. Even when compared to the newer-generation Forerunner 265, it still holds its own.

Why? Well, although it sits at the lower end of the mid-range market, it still boasts numerous features, including Garmin’s Multi-Band GPS, HRV Status, and Training Readiness.

What we said in our original review:

Across the board, running performance has always been where Garmin watches excel, and the 255 is no exception. As detailed in our 4/5-star review from 2022:

“A superb running watch with features that seasoned runners will love. Garmin has improved on the excellent analysis of the 255, with Race Day and HRV Status feeling like big improvements.”

There’s also running power to gauge the amount of effort that you’re putting in to a run, alongside daily suggested workouts that can be tailored to your overall performance, ensuring that you don’t overexert yourself in a bid to meet a set goal.

With a battery that can last up to 14 days at a time, the Forerunner 255 far exceeds the longevity of most smartwatches. This is also crucially the most modern Forerunner generation to use the longer-lasting transflective, memory-in-pixel (MIP) display instead of AMOLED.

For a smartwatch that has generally sat in the mid-range since its launch, the 255 has just become significantly more accessible. It’s now worth picking up as much for dedicated runners as it is for those just starting on their fitness journey.