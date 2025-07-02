The best smartwatch and wearables deals this Amazon Prime Day

Follow our live blog of Amazon's sales event to discover the top smartwatch and fitness tracker deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner, and we’re anticipating a massive wave of deals on the best smartwatches and fitness trackers you can buy.

With discounts already appearing on top-tier smartwatches, advanced GPS running watches and everyday fitness trackers, there’s a deal for every wrist and budget this Prime Day. Brands like Apple, Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit are all getting in on the action.

As always, the Wareable team will be working around the clock to sift through the thousands of offers, bringing you only the very best Prime Day wearable deals over the coming days. If you’re hunting for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, make sure to bookmark this page.

The live blog with our hand-picked deals will be running at the bottom of this page.

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will take place from Tuesday, 8 July – Friday, 11 July.

How long will Prime Day 2025 last?

This year’s main event will run for four days, making it the longest Prime Day to date. However, it’s common for some brands to release a crop of early deals, so keep a close eye on our live blog for the latest discounts as they happen.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, an Amazon Prime subscription is essential to take advantage of the Prime Day deals.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here if you’re in the US or here if you’re in the UK. This will give you access to all the deals, plus free shipping and other benefits, such as Prime Video.

Smartwatch deals we’re expecting this Prime Day

Based on early offers and previous years, we’re expecting significant discounts on some of the most popular wearables on the market.

For Apple fans, look out for price drops on older models, such as the Apple Watch SE (2022) and potentially even the flagship Apple Watch Series 10. For hardcore athletes and adventurers, we anticipate significant savings on Garmin devices, with models like the Forerunner 265 and Epix Pro (Gen 2) likely to receive discounts.

Android users should keep an eye out for deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which is already seeing some early price cuts. We also expect to see great value offers on Google and Fitbit’s range of fitness trackers, including the Charge and Sense models, which are perfect for everyday health monitoring.

Essentially, whether you’re a seasoned marathon runner, a weekend hiker, or just looking to keep better track of your daily steps and sleep, there should be a Prime Day deal for you.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 live blog