The best Apple Watch for most people is back to its lowest-ever price

There's not been a better time to pick up Apple's latest smartwatch—but you should avoid one other model on sale.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has been reduced by a whopping $100 as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale, returning the top smartwatch to its lowest-ever price.

If you’ve been eyeing the latest Apple smartwatch’s core features—a redesigned case, bright display, and comprehensive health tracking—the current $329 price tag for the 46mm GPS-only aluminum model is as good as it gets.

It briefly hit the $329 mark in early March, but then rocketed back to $359 prior to this week’s headline Amazon sale. This latest saving represents a $71 discount on the original MSRP from the smartwatch’s launch back in September.

In our original review of the Apple Watch Series 10, we said: “It’s a great upgrade for older Apple Watch users and first-timers alike…[and] adding sleep apnea detection makes the Apple Watch an even stronger health-focused smartwatch. It has improved in nearly every regard, including the new finishes.

We don’t expect the price to dip any further than this until later in 2025, once the Series 11 is announced and replaces the Series 10. But with very few rumors of big changes coming to the line, the Series 10 comes thoroughly recommended for the next few years, at least.

However, Apple Watch SE (2022) is one smartwatch you should avoid deals during the retailer’s Spring Sale event. While it’s still a fantastic watch—and I attested to this fact just a few months ago—it’s strongly rumored to be replaced later this year. Given its 2022 release date and chip architecture, it’s also unlikely to be supported by future software updates for as long as a device like the Series 10.

Still, that Series 10 deal is a certified banger and is also available in several SKUs. As shown above, you can nab the 42mm equivalent for $299—the first time we’ve seen the Series 10 dip to below the $300 mark.

As with all deals of this nature, it’s unknown when it will return to its previous price, so our advice is to act now if you’ve been weighing it up.