Time has a new look: HUAWEI WATCH 5 debuts with exclusive watch face campaign



The modern smartwatch has evolved beyond being a mere productivity tool; today, it’s as much a lifestyle accessory as it is a reflection of personal branding.

Enter the HUAWEI WATCH 5, an elegant fusion of powerful features, thoughtful design, and inherent style. Unveiled at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch on 15th May, the HUAWEI WATCH 5 isn’t just built to perform – it’s designed to showcase your individuality.

With the launch of the HUAWEI WATCH 5 limited-time watch face campaign, your smartwatch becomes a true canvas for self-expression.

This initiative offers a curated mix of bold and classic watch faces, allowing you to switch up your look in seconds. Because while performance undoubtedly matters, so does personality.

Tap into the future with HUAWEI WATCH 5

The innovative multi-sensing X-TAP technology lies at the heart of the HUAWEI WATCH 5 experience. This is the industry’s first all-in-one fingertip sensor, thoughtfully integrated into the side of the watch body.

The HUAWEI X-TAP technology is designed to distinguish between varying levels of touch and pressure, enabling unique interactions across multiple smartwatch functions.

Advertisement

For example, users can gain immediate access to Health Glance by simply holding the X-TAP sensor for three seconds. This feature provides a comprehensive health report covering 11 key metrics, including heart rate variability (HRV), emotional well-being, and blood oxygen saturation, all delivered efficiently within 60 seconds.

Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, the HUAWEI WATCH 5 is crafted with premium materials such as 904L stainless steel and aerospace-grade titanium, ensuring outstanding corrosion and wear resistance.

Your HUAWEI WATCH 5 comes with a free style upgrade

Screenshot

Credit: Huawei

Running until 31st August 2025, users in the EU and Turkey who have purchased the new HUAWEI WATCH 5 can download five premium paid watch faces, collectively worth €23.95, entirely free via the HUAWEI Health App.

From artistic floral designs and playful animal motifs to timeless classics, these specially selected watch faces are designed to elevate your daily experience.

Advertisement

Glittery Rabbit: Observe how light and shadow dance across this unique rabbit-inspired watch face, marking time’s passage with subtle transitions from day to night. Beyond its artistic charm, it seamlessly integrates function, letting you monitor heart rate, steps, and battery life at a glance.

Observe how light and shadow dance across this unique rabbit-inspired watch face, marking time’s passage with subtle transitions from day to night. Beyond its artistic charm, it seamlessly integrates function, letting you monitor heart rate, steps, and battery life at a glance. Black Tiger Master: A bold and dynamic choice, embodying strength and style for those looking to make a distinct impression.

A bold and dynamic choice, embodying strength and style for those looking to make a distinct impression. Nature Rhythm Night: This face offers a serene visual, reflecting the calm and beauty of the natural world, perfect for a tranquil mood.

This face offers a serene visual, reflecting the calm and beauty of the natural world, perfect for a tranquil mood. M.Phantom Blue: The timeless M.Phantom Blue watch face features glacier-blue Roman numerals against a celestial white canvas, reflecting the moon phases while effortlessly tracking steps and battery life.

The timeless M.Phantom Blue watch face features glacier-blue Roman numerals against a celestial white canvas, reflecting the moon phases while effortlessly tracking steps and battery life. Versatile Mate: Blending precision health tracking with smart functionality, the Versatile Mate watch face acts as your daily wellness guide, tracking calories burned, heart rate, and even elevation, right on your wrist.

Looking for more ways to personalise the HUAWEI WATCH 5?

Whether you want something sharp and professional for Monday meetings, bright and minimal for your workouts, or cool and dynamic for weekend brunches, the HUAWEI Watch Face Store features an extensive collection of over 50,000 downloadable styles. Accessible via the HUAWEI Health App, there’s a design for every mood, outfit, and occasion.

How to claim your five free watch faces

If you have already paired your HUAWEI WATCH 5 to the HUAWEI Health App (and your account is registered in the EU/Turkey), tap on the ‘Exclusive Perks’ page and download your complimentary watch faces.

New to the HUAWEI Health App? Now is the perfect time to explore it. These five designs are only available free of charge during the campaign period.

After 31st August 2025, standard pricing will apply.

Advertisement

Ready to customize your HUAWEI WATCH 5? Open the HUAWEI Health App or download the app now to explore the HUAWEI Watch Face Store

Shop HUAWEI WATCH 5 today – from £399.99