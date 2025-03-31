Amazfit Bip 6 official and available now

We knew it was coming as we got hands on with it back in February, but the Amazfit Bip 6 is now official, and available both sizes of the pond.

Coming roughly 18 months after the Bip 5 went live, Amazfit’s latest smartwatch undercuts its predecessor in price while delivering notable upgrades across the board.

The Bip 6 is available for just $79.99, which $10 less than the Bip 5, yet it improves upon it across multiple fronts.

The most obvious change is the display; Amazfit has ditched the 1.91-inch TFT panel from the Bip 5 in favor of a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen.

This means not only better colors and contrast but also a brightness jump to 2,000 nits, making it far easier to read in bright sunlight compared to the Bip 5’s 450-nit limit. The ppi, from the 390 x 450 resolution count goes up to 302, as well.

Battery life has also seen an upgrade. The Bip 6 now offers up to 14 days on a single charge, extending its endurance over the Bip 5’s 10-day rating.

The smartwatch packs a 340mAh battery, which should be enough to get most users through those two weeks of regular use or around 32 hours with GPS enabled.

The new BioTracker 6.0 sensor adds improved heart rate tracking, heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring, and more advanced health metrics for those who want deeper insights into their fitness and recovery.

Despite these upgrades, the Bip 6 maintains a lightweight build, weighing less than 28g. It also boasts a durable aluminum alloy frame and 5 ATM water resistance, making it a solid companion for workouts and outdoor activities.

Running on Zepp OS 4.5, the Bip 6 comes loaded with a vast selection of watch faces, workout modes, and health tracking features.

There are over a hundred sports modes on offer, including options for swimming and a dedicated Hyrox mode.

It’s available in black, charcoal, red, and stone finishes and can be purchased now via Amazfit’s website, Amazon, and select retail partners.