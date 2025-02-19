Amazfit Bip 6 hands-on review: Punching above its weight

Amazfit upgrades the budget Bip with offline maps, boosted battery, new sensors, and an AMOLED display.

The Amazfit Bip 6 was a surprise gatecrasher at the brand’s Active 2 Europe launch event in Madrid this week. We’re still awaiting the full availability and pricing details, but we have plenty of initial impressions after spending some hands-on time with the budget smartwatch.

From what we know so far, the newest entry continues the tradition of its predecessors. This smartwatch line consistently exceeds expectations regarding features for its price, and that’s not changing for the Bip 6.

Bip watches haven’t always featured the brand’s latest sensor technology, highest-quality display, or most premium case materials. This was true of the Bip 5, even though we rated it 4/5 stars in our full review. Compromises, after all, are still typical at this sub-$100 price range.

Yet, with the Amazfit Bip 6, some of our biggest gripes appear to have been addressed.

Below is our initial hands-on take, which we’ll update in full once we’ve had a chance to put a review sample through the wringer.

Price and availability

The Amazfit Bip 6 was teased at the European launch of the Amazfit Active 2 on 18 February. While it’s not been given an official launch date, we’ve been told a launch is expected in Europe in March.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t glean any information from the brand regarding a US rollout for Bip 6.

As with the launch date, there are also no details on pricing, but we don’t anticipate it being too far off from the Bip’s typical sub-$100/£100 price range. Wareable has been told that this information will be announced close to the official release date.

Design: Echoes of the Fitbit Versa

Credit: Wareable

Similar to Bip 5, the new model features a square design and comes in four colors: black, charcoal, soft grass, and the red variant shown here.

The case measures 46.3mm, slightly larger than the Bip 5 (45.94mm), though the difference isn’t substantial. It remains a lightweight watch, weighing under 30g, ideal for those who appreciated the previous Bip’s lightness and prefer to avoid additional bulk.

At first glance, the Bip 6 evokes strong impressions of Fitbit Versa, particularly in red. It could almost have been lifted from a style guide for Fitbit’s discontinued smartwatch line, now overshadowed by Google’s Pixel Watch.

Credit: Wareable

Even the flat, thin physical buttons on the right side and the aluminum alloy frame surrounding the polymer case scream Versa, and that’s definitely not a bad thing. This one doesn’t feel like a cheap watch in the same way previous Bip models did.

Credit: Wareable

That case comes with a 22mm silicone strap that features a classic pin buckle and a somewhat awkward design that tucks underneath the strap. This design helps it stay in place but makes it difficult to put on at first.

The big story is that the Bip’s display has been upgraded to an AMOLED one. The previous iteration featured a TFT screen, marking it as a budget smartwatch. Now, it’s moving to a more vibrant 1.97-inch, 380 x 450 resolution AMOLED panel with 2.5D tempered glass to give this budget smartwatch a more polished appearance.

Credit: Wareable

I’ve only examined it indoors, so the new display’s performance in brighter outdoor settings will be the actual test. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, though, it should perform well in these more challenging conditions, and its peak brightness is comparable to that of theActive 2.

Features: Maps, Hyrox mode, and boosted battery life

Credit: Wareable

Zepp OS is unsurprisingly the operating system of choice and remains accessible to Android and iOS users, though it’s unclear whether it’s the latest Zepp OS 4.5 announced for the Active 2 or an older version of the operating system.

Swiping through the screens reveals familiar features, such as a dedicated workout tracking interface, widgets displaying readiness scores to determine your fitness for a busy day, and a crowded app menu that includes notable additions like free downloadable offline maps.

A dedicated mapping feature is typically expected on more expensive sports watches, yet Amazfit has introduced it on its sub-$300 T-Rex 3 and Active 2.

Credit: Wareable

Now, a watch that is expected to cost less than the Active 2 (£99/$99) will also receive the full mapping support that impressed us on its more dedicated outdoor watch model.

Not just about maps

This smartwatch will also throw over a hundred sports modes at you, including options for swimming (thanks to its 5 ATM water rating) and a dedicated Hyrox mode.

It also features built-in GPS, though it unsurprisingly doesn’t offer the dual-frequency GNSS technology found in pricier Amazfit watches. This means it won’t have the most optimal outdoor tracking in urban areas with tall buildings or in densely forested areas.

Credit: Wareable

Amazfit also emphasizes enhancements in heart rate and sleep monitoring with the new optical sensor for the Bip 6. However, we’ll need to wait for more testing time to validate those claims.

A familiar array of smart features

Smartwatch features include a microphone and speaker, which allow users to take calls over Bluetooth and listen to music. The device also provides access to the Zepp Flow voice assistant, enabling users to check readiness scores and adjust watch settings without touching or swiping the AMOLED screen.

That joins staples like notification mirroring and reminders for your important calendar appointments. It doesn’t seem like there’s a significant difference from what we had on the Bip 5, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Improved battery life

Regarding battery life, Amazfit has made bold claims for the Bip 5, promising a range between 5 to 26 days.

They’ve increased the battery capacity to 340mAh from the previous 300mAh, offering up to two weeks with regular use and up to 6 days under heavy usage.

Credit: Wareable

These figures appear impressive for an AMOLED smartwatch. But, again, we’re looking forward to testing this claim for our extended review.

Wareable’s initial verdict

Everything we learned from our initial experience with the Bip 6 indicates that it has the potential to be an excellent budget smartwatch—one that doesn’t necessarily feel like a lower-cost option.

That upgraded screen, along with a sleeker design and big features like offline mapping and a color display to enhance its smartwatch capabilities, suggests that Amazfit may be onto another winner.

The key question is whether the software and tracking accuracy hold up, as that hasn’t always been the case.

Nevertheless, there are reasons for optimism. Amazfit is working to make the experience of owning an affordable smartwatch more appealing than it has been in the past, and the Bip 6 might yet prove to be its best attempt yet.