The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 may feature this clever gesture control feature

Samsung is considering a new gesture feature that allows for innovative control of laptops and displays—and it may appear in a future smart ring like the Galaxy Ring 2.

That’s if we trust the wacky world of patents, anyway, after a Samsung filing cooked up last summer was granted on 30 January.

As shown below, Samsung has ideas on users controlling a laptop or tablet’s windows with a smart ring-like device. As ever, it’s difficult to dissect the patent’s language, but the device could replace a mouse or trackpad – or at least alongside to aid productivity.

Samsung suggests the ring device could connect to multiple devices simultaneously, and we expect the input to work similarly to something like the Apple Magic Mouse’s Multi-Touch gestures.

Credit: Samsung

Wareable’s view: Unlikely to land this year, but not impossible

This isn’t the first time Samsung has explored gesture control for its wearables. Only a few weeks ago, a patent for similarly advanced smartwatch gestures was uncovered – only that time it was for controlling TV and media, rather than windows.

Advertisement

We would grade it unlikely either of these features will arrive on a potential Galaxy Ring 2 or Galaxy Watch 8, but it’s also not inconceivable.

A bumper number of gesture-based wearables debuted at CES 2025 earlier this year, perhaps showing this micro-niche of wearables is ready for the big time.

Plus, as major wearables brands like Samsung await next-gen health-tracking sensors and the use case potentially evolves to include AR/VR, it’s logical that they’ll expand their view on gesture control. Watch this space.