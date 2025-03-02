Honor Watch 5 Ultra lights up MWC 2025 with octagonal design and long battery life

Honor has started the MWC 2025 party in Barcelona, announcing the Watch 5 Ultra among a slew of AI-focused updates.

Although Honor isn’t typically a brand we associate with flagship smartwatch launches, it’s followed Chinese rival Xiaomi—who announced the Watch S4 global edition earlier today—by bringing its latest wearable to the show.

The €279 Watch 5 Ultra represents a significant step up from the standard Honor Watch 5 that debuted at IFA last September, too, as the name would hint.

Its octagonal case, reminiscent of the Huawei Watch GT 5 models launched in 2024, is made from aerospace grade 5 titanium and features a scratch-resistant sapphire glass covering.

Honor also claims that the smartwatch can achieve 15 days of battery life thanks to AI-driven resource management. These advanced smart features also connect to health and fitness through personalized recommendations.

An especially unusual feature is that it appears to be compatible with any Qi wireless charger, which we’re not sure we’ve ever tested on a smartwatch before. The watch also supports reverse charging with the brand’s phones.

Credit: Wareable

Aside from that, the Ultra 5 seems standard fare.

It will run on Honor’s Magic OS, which is a shame considering the brand’s close collaboration with Google on its just-announced phones. On paper, it would have made an ideal Wear OS watch.

The phone will also sport a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

We’re still pulling all the details together on the Ultra, but we’ll have more once we spend some hands-on time with the watch at the show early next week. From there, stay tuned for our full review.