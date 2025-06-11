How to use Garmin’s Jet Lag Adviser—and which watches have the feature

Don't let your training suffer because of long-distance flights.

Whether you’re a frequent business traveler or enjoy planning race events across different time zones, Garmin’s Jet Lag Adviser is an essential tool.

The feature customizes advice to help you acclimate before your trip, during your stay, and even after your return.

After debuting exclusively on the brand’s MARQ Gen 2 devices in 2022, it has also become much more widely distributed throughout the Garmin lineup, and we’ve been able to test it out on trips involving plenty of time zone shifting.

Below, find details on which watches can access the feature, where you can find Jet Lag Adviser in Garmin Connect and the kind of advice you can expect to see on the wrist.

Advertisement

Garmin watches that support Jet Lag Adviser

After launching Jet Lag Adviser as an exclusive to the Garmin MARQ (Gen 2) collection, the feature, as we say, has now begun trickling down to other premium devices.

The company informed Wareable during the MARQ (Gen 2) launch event in October 2022 that the feature would be rolled back to Fenix, Epix, Forerunner, and Venu devices, and it’s safe to assume this backdating has now been completed. Now, we’re seeing which new-gen devices launch with it, and which don’t.

Jet Lag Advisor is available on the following Garmin watches:

Forerunner 255/265/570/955/965/970

Fenix 7/ 7 Pro series

Fenix E

Fenix 8 series

Enduro 2/3

Tactix 7/8

MARQ (Gen 2) collection

Quatix 7

Venu 3

SQUIRREL_PLAYLIST_10207701

Advertisement

How to get started with Jet Lag Adviser

Wareable

Before you can start receiving advice regarding your trip, you’ll need to add your trip details in Garmin Connect and then sync them over to your watch.

To find the Jet Lag Adviser section, hit the ‘More’ tab in the bottom-right corner, then ‘Training & Planning’ and finally ‘Jet Lag Adviser’.

You’ll then be prompted to add trip details, including your departure date and location, as well as your destination and arrival time. Then, you’ll repeat the same process for the return leg.

Trip details are automatically deleted once you return to your local time zone.

Using Jet Lag Adviser on your watch

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Before your trip, the Garmin Jet Lag Adviser widget appears, which is essentially an extension of what you already know. However, things kick into gear 1-2 days before your departure.

You’ll begin receiving advice on the following topics: caffeine intake, nutrition, activity, sleep, napping, light exposure and avoidance, and melatonin (which is typically turned off by default).

Once your trip begins, the tool will transform into a more detailed timeline.

You’ll receive both time-sensitive and general recommendations based on the factors of your trip, as well as an indicator of your body’s ‘feels-like’ time (as shown above).

You can also turn off advice for each section if you feel like you’ve got it under control, which is a neat feature. In its current form, the functionality is relatively basic and focused mainly on your trip details.

We’ve found it to offer very similar advice to various timezone-shifting apps, but we’d love to see the feature expand to include more of our biometrics.