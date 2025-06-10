Close Menu
How to sync Strava routes to your Garmin watch

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
Add your favorite saved routes on Strava directly to your Garmin watch.

Syncing Strava routes over to your Garmin watch is a painless way to follow trails from the app and avoid creating them through Garmin’s own Courses feature. 

Providing you’ve a Garmin device that’s compatible with Courses, and you’ve already linked your Strava account with Garmin Connect, syncing routes is a very quick process.

Learn how to send them to your Garmin watch by following the steps below.

1. Ensure Courses are enabled 

step 1 turn courses on
Credit: Wareable

Open the Garmin Connect app on your iOS/Android device and open the ‘More’ tab from the bottom-right.

From here, scroll down to ‘Settings’ and then find ‘Connected Apps’.

Strava should be on that list if you’ve already linked your accounts (we’ve linked our separate guide on how to do this above), and all you need to do is tap through and ensure the ‘Courses’ switch is turned on.

2. Open Strava and save a route

step 2 find a strava route
Credit: Wareable

Once that’s done, jump over to Strava and begin searching for routes by opening the ‘Maps’ tab.

Once you’ve found one you like the look of, hit the ‘Save’ option. 

Next, you’ll be given a screen to confirm that save – do so by tapping the option in the top-right corner, but ensure ‘Sync to supported devices is ticked’ before you do.

3. Sync your watch to Garmin Connect

garmin-strava-syncing
Credit: Wareable

Return to Garmin Connect and sync by pressing the refresh icon in the top-right corner. 

Now, go to ‘Training & Planning’ from the ‘More’ tab and select ‘Courses’. 

The route you’ve just saved in Strava should now be under ‘My Courses’. 

4. Load the route on your watch

garmin-strava-syncing
Credit: Wareable

Once the route is showing on Garmin Connect, it’s time to fire it up on your connected watch.

Go to start a workout as normal by selecting your favored activity profile, but hit the ‘Up/Menu’ button before you begin and tap through on ‘Navigate’.

From here, ‘Courses’ should be in the list of options – select it and then confirm the route you’re loading up. 

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

