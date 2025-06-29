Close Menu
Advertisement

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 goes international: Here are the five biggest changes

Conor AllisonBy 3 Mins Read
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 goes international: Here are the five biggest changes

Xiaomi has officially launched its Smart Band 10, the landmark tenth iteration of its phenomenally popular fitness tracker.

While it may look familiar, a detailed examination of the specifications reveals a device focused on meaningful hardware upgrades and a significant expansion of its health and smart ecosystem features.

But with the Smart Band 9 already offering a rich feature set, the key question is whether the Band 10 provides a compelling reason to upgrade.

We’ve currently got the Band 10 in for testing. So, until we can deliver a definitive verdict, let’s detail the five most significant differences.

1. A refined display

The most immediate upgrade Xiaomi has delivered is the screen. The Smart Band 10 features a larger 1.72-inch AMOLED display, an upgrade from the 1.62-inch screen on the Smart Band 9.

It’s not just bigger; it’s brighter, too, with a peak of 1500 nits, making it easier (in theory) to read in direct sunlight compared to the 1200 nits of the Band 9. Both trackers share a smooth 60Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

The Band 10’s display has also been engineered with symmetrical 2mm bezels, achieving a 73% screen-to-body ratio, Xiaomi says. The addition of moisture-resistant touch control should also ensure it remains responsive even with sweaty fingers or in the rain; however, we’ll see about that in real-world use.

2. Improved tracking accuracy

There aren’t many other major hardware upgrades to speak of, really, but Xiaomi has sneakily upgraded the 6-axis motion sensor (accelerometer and gyroscope) in the Smart Band 9 to a new 9-axis motion sensor for the Band 10. This adds a crucial 3-axis electronic compass (magnetometer) into the mix.

So, what does this mean in practical terms? Well, Xiaomi claims that it has been able to upgrade the swim mode to achieve a claimed 96% lap count accuracy with the update.

For outdoor activities, it should also provide more precise tracking and mapping when using connected GPS. It’s a foundational upgrade that (again, in theory) makes all motion-based tracking more intelligent.

Credit: Xiaomi

3. Deeper sleep insights

While the Band 9 offered solid sleep tracking, the Band 10 aims to provide more actionable insights with a new 21-day expert sleep programme. This feature suggests a more guided and in-depth analysis of your sleep patterns, helping you not just track, but also improve your rest.

Advertisement

4. Play games on the wrist

In a potentially fun twist on the usual slew of new watch faces, some of the Band 10’s 200 potential watch faces will include interactive mini-games. Not one that I imagine I’ll spend much time messing around with, but a nice option to have that broadens the tracker’s capabilities.

5. A price bump (for premium features)

The new features and premium materials come at a cost. The standard Xiaomi Smart Band 10, featuring a TPU strap, is priced at £39.99, which represents a slight increase from the launch price of the Smart Band 9 (£34.99).

The ceramic model—a returning fixture for this generation—will also cost £54.99.

Share.
Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

Related Posts