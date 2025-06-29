Xiaomi Smart Band 10 goes international: Here are the five biggest changes

Xiaomi has officially launched its Smart Band 10, the landmark tenth iteration of its phenomenally popular fitness tracker.

While it may look familiar, a detailed examination of the specifications reveals a device focused on meaningful hardware upgrades and a significant expansion of its health and smart ecosystem features.

But with the Smart Band 9 already offering a rich feature set, the key question is whether the Band 10 provides a compelling reason to upgrade.

We’ve currently got the Band 10 in for testing. So, until we can deliver a definitive verdict, let’s detail the five most significant differences.

1. A refined display

The most immediate upgrade Xiaomi has delivered is the screen. The Smart Band 10 features a larger 1.72-inch AMOLED display, an upgrade from the 1.62-inch screen on the Smart Band 9.

It’s not just bigger; it’s brighter, too, with a peak of 1500 nits, making it easier (in theory) to read in direct sunlight compared to the 1200 nits of the Band 9. Both trackers share a smooth 60Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

The Band 10’s display has also been engineered with symmetrical 2mm bezels, achieving a 73% screen-to-body ratio, Xiaomi says. The addition of moisture-resistant touch control should also ensure it remains responsive even with sweaty fingers or in the rain; however, we’ll see about that in real-world use.

2. Improved tracking accuracy

There aren’t many other major hardware upgrades to speak of, really, but Xiaomi has sneakily upgraded the 6-axis motion sensor (accelerometer and gyroscope) in the Smart Band 9 to a new 9-axis motion sensor for the Band 10. This adds a crucial 3-axis electronic compass (magnetometer) into the mix.

So, what does this mean in practical terms? Well, Xiaomi claims that it has been able to upgrade the swim mode to achieve a claimed 96% lap count accuracy with the update.

For outdoor activities, it should also provide more precise tracking and mapping when using connected GPS. It’s a foundational upgrade that (again, in theory) makes all motion-based tracking more intelligent.

Credit: Xiaomi

3. Deeper sleep insights

While the Band 9 offered solid sleep tracking, the Band 10 aims to provide more actionable insights with a new 21-day expert sleep programme. This feature suggests a more guided and in-depth analysis of your sleep patterns, helping you not just track, but also improve your rest.

Advertisement

4. Play games on the wrist

In a potentially fun twist on the usual slew of new watch faces, some of the Band 10’s 200 potential watch faces will include interactive mini-games. Not one that I imagine I’ll spend much time messing around with, but a nice option to have that broadens the tracker’s capabilities.

5. A price bump (for premium features)

The new features and premium materials come at a cost. The standard Xiaomi Smart Band 10, featuring a TPU strap, is priced at £39.99, which represents a slight increase from the launch price of the Smart Band 9 (£34.99).

The ceramic model—a returning fixture for this generation—will also cost £54.99.