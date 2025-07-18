The unmissable offer slices 40% off the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

Almost entirely forgotten due to the frenzy of other smartwatch deals that flooded the recent Amazon sale, this Garmin bargain is a must-have for outdoor adventurers.

The watch typically sits at $399.99, but you can now get it for just $239, saving you a massive $160.99 in the process.

Save 40% on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Outdoor Watch – Now Just $239! Amazon now $239 View Deal

Even though the Instinct 2 Solar is definitely more geared towards a niche group of buyers, if you are an adventurer who thrives where the tarmac ends and the trees begin, then this is the smartwatch that you’ll want on your wrist.

But with all that said, you might still be wondering what exactly the Instinct 2 Solar brings to the table. For starters, as its name suggests, solar charging is the biggest selling point of the device, which allows for a significantly extended period of battery life when compared to most smartwatches.

This becomes absolutely vital for those who partake in multi-day treks, allowing the watch to monitor your health and fitness for longer, and ensuring that you always have the most up-to-date information on where you’re going.

Speaking of which, in order to provide highly accurate positioning, the watch supports Multi-GNSS, which allows it to connect to various satellite systems in order to hone in on your exact location.

If you do happen to go off the beaten path and need to find a way back to where you originally started, Tracbak routing can help lead you back to your point of origin, ensuring that you don’t lose your way and get stressed out in the process.

Of course, the Instinct 2 Solar is also built to withstand some of the toughest environments out there, with Garmin’s Body Battery tech and excellent heart-rate monitoring software providing invaluable insight into your overall health whilst adventuring.

All of this just scratches the surface of what the Instinct 2 Solar is capable of, but needless to say, it’s a well-built device that, when used in conjunction with solar charging, really gives you a ton of bang for your buck.