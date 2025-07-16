Marine enthusiasts are sure to appreciate this incredible saving on Garmin’s smartwatch designed specifically for boaters.

No matter whether you’re into sailing, rowing, paddle boarding or any other form of water sport, it’s always advisable to take a means of navigation with you, just in case of an emergency.

The Garmin quatix 7X Solar Edition originally had an eye-watering $1,099.99 price tag attached to it. However, it’s now available for the more palatable price of just $599.99 (that’s 45% off).

Score a $500 discount on the Garmin quatix 7X Solar Edition

For anyone who’s spent any appreciable time out on the water, you’ll know all too well the sheer chaos that can ensue if you’re caught unawares by sudden changes in tide or an unexpected storm. It’s always better to have a means of navigation and not need it than succumb to the panic of losing your bearings and having nothing to guide you back.

That’s why having the quatic 7X by your side on your next big sea-faring adventure can be a total boon. Aside from Garmin’s stellar fitness tracking and solar charging abilities, the 7X has a ton of marine-specific features that make it an incredibly useful tool for seafarers.

First off, the aforementioned solar charging capabilities allow the device to go far longer than a standard watch, taking the worry out of running the battery down during the course of a day. On the same note, the durable build of the watch means that it isn’t too fussy about taking the odd drop or knock aboard a boat.

When it comes to operations out on the water, the 7X packs data on tide changes and can even send alerts if your boat’s anchor has started to come loose, which can offer a lot of peace of mind when it’s time to rest.

You can also set waypoints on the quatix 7X so that you can track a specific route or boat location to know exactly where the vessel is at any given moment. This function is also incredibly useful for finding your way back to the nearest beach or entry point. If you do end up venturing too far out to sea, then you’ll be glad of the onboard flashlight which can instruct incoming vessels of your position.

The 7X also has great connectivity with compatible marine electronics, allowing you to control various processes on your boat, without needing to run back to the helm.

For those who are serious about their boating or water sports, there are few devices to rival the Garmin 7X, particularly when it’s available at such a reduced price.