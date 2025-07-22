Garmin Instinct Crossover gets a big price snip—save $110 on the hybrid smartwatch

Solid hybrid smartwatches are hard to come by these days, which means it’s also tough to find one with an enticing discount. Thanks to this Garmin Instinct Crossover deal, however, those seeking a different kind of rugged watch are in luck.

While it might not be to everybody’s taste, Garmin’s latest hybrid model is an excellent device for anyone who spends plenty of time in the outdoors or in harsh environments. It borrows the Casio-style durability and combines it with Garmin’s smarts and physical analogue watch hands.

The Instinct Crossover Solar generally sits on the upper end of the mid-range smartwatch pricing— going for roughly $449.99 at full price.

However, if you’re quick, it’s possible to bag it for a far more palatable price of just $339.99.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Smartwatch is now just $339.99 – Save $110! Amazon now $339.99 View Deal

With both analog hands and a digital display, the Garmin Instinct Crossover does a better job than most hybrid smartwatches at blending the worlds of traditional watches and modern smarts. It’s a very particular design rarely delivered by brands as reliable as Garmin, and isn’t one we recommend for everybody. Yet, there’s still plenty to like here—including battery life.

It’s entirely possible to get the Crossover to last for up to four months (or longer) on a single charge if you spend enough time in exposed sunlight. That’s the type of longevity that you can’t find on most watches, and a perfect reason why it may be a better buy for certain types of users.

It’s also compatible with Apple and Android phones, making the device far more versatile than traditional smartwatches (typically locked into one ecosystem). And, of course, there’s plenty of great Garmin features here as well, including GPS tracking and training suggestions.

The Instinct Crossover is still quite an expensive watch. However, if you’re craving something unique, this saving might just push you in the right direction.