Strava and the Apple Watch: How to upload workouts and get the most out of the platform

With a dedicated app and tight-knit syncing support, pairing Strava with the Apple Watch is an excellent way to get more out of your workout tracking.

No matter which Apple Watch you own, you can effectively replace the Fitness app and use the more sociable Strava hub as your go-to place to view workouts.

After using the pair in tandem over the last decade, there are plenty of tricks and tips we’ve picked up – ones we’ll share in this complete guide to using Strava on the Apple Watch.

We’ll cover automatic and manual syncing, whether you need to use Strava’s Apple Watch app, the benefits (and costs) of having a subscription, and much more.

Get started: Connect Strava with Apple Health

For Strava and Apple Watch data to sync with each other, you’ll need to connect Apple Health to the platform and permit certain areas of transfer.

This allows you to record a workout via the native Apple Workout app and have it still uploaded to Strava (automatically or manually, as we’ll explain below).

We managed to connect the two services by downloading the Strava app from the Apple Watch’s App Store, but it’s also possible through the Strava iPhone app.

Open the Strava app on your iPhone. Choose the ‘You’ tab from the bottom row. Tap the settings icon in the top-right corner. Select ‘Connect an app or device’. Select the Apple Watch and follow the on-screen instructions.

Next, you’ll have to choose between automatic and manual uploads, and whether you want to send activities to Apple Health. See below.

How to set up automatic syncing for Strava and Apple Watch

This will be prompted once you perform the initial pairing setup discussed above, but you may want to tinker with this setting over time.

To set up automatic syncing for efforts recorded using the Apple Watch Workout app or Strava app for Apple, follow these steps:

Open the Strava app on your iPhone. Choose the ‘You’ tab from the bottom row. Tap the settings icon in the top-right corner. Select ‘Manage apps and devices’. Under ‘Services’, you should see ‘Health’ (with a tick next to it) – tap it. Under ‘Automation Settings’, toggle the ‘Automatic uploads’ setting to orange.

How to manually upload Apple Watch workouts to Strava

I don’t have automatic workout syncing enabled between the Apple Watch and Strava, as I test multiple trackers at a time and prefer to upload efforts selectively.

We also know plenty of users who only want their ‘proper’ efforts uploaded – like their runs and cycles – but not necessarily their daily walk or evening yoga.

Unfortunately, Strava doesn’t have a mechanism that allows automatic uploads of certain workout types while imposing manual uploads for others. You’ll be forced to turn off automatic uploads and manually sync your chosen workouts to get around this.

If we’re honest, it’s a bit of a nuisance. But you can at least set up notifications when Health workouts are available for import and upload.

To import and upload a workout manually, follow these steps:

Open the Strava app on your iPhone. Choose the ‘You’ tab from the bottom row. Tap the settings icon in the top-right corner. Select ‘Manage apps and devices’. Under ‘Services’, you should see ‘Health’ (with a tick next to it) – tap it. From here, you can view all workouts in the last 30 days. Tap import next to the workout you would like to upload. This should then appear in your activities list.

Strava on Apple Watch: FAQs and tips

There’s plenty to understand about syncing workouts between Strava and the Apple Watch. We’ve not even touched on tracking with the Strava app for the Apple Watch.

Below, we’ll cover the key FAQs and provide some tips and tricks based on our experience testing these two platforms together.

Do workouts recorded on the Strava app contribute to Activity Rings?

Yes, but only if your Strava account is linked with Apple Health.

When so, basic workout details like duration, calories burned, and heart rate from the Strava record will be transferred to Apple Health and your rings will update.

Apple Watch Workout vs. Strava vs. the rest

The Apple Watch’s Workout app is our go-to for tracking sessions on the smartwatches, since it provides better real-time running- and cycling-specific metrics, solid data screens related to heart rate zones, and integrates better with the rest of watchOS.

With automatic and manual syncing to Strava very accessible, as shown above, we can still get the best of both worlds here.

However, if those things don’t interest you much, the Strava Apple Watch app is still perfectly serviceable. As are many others – ones we’ve discussed in detail in our guide to the best workout tracking apps for the Apple Watch.

Do you need the paid Strava subscription to upload Apple Watch workouts?

No, even accounts with the free tier of Strava can access automatic/manual uploads and the Strava Apple Watch app.

What information is synced between Strava and Apple Health?

The transfer of data is two-way. This means that Strava workouts will be sent to Apple Health, and vice versa. But the transfer of detail isn’t even.

If you do a workout within the Apple Watch Workout app, it will populate in Strava with a full gamut of analysis and stats. It will appear as if you recorded the workout in Strava itself.

If you do the same with Strava and sync it back to Apple, you will see the session within Apple Health and the Apple Fitness iPhone app. However, you won’t get rich data, such as maps, routes, segments, splits, or advanced analysis – and you’ll also miss out on relevant badges.

Does the Strava Apple Watch app support maps, Routes, or Live Segments?

Frustratingly – no. The Strava app for Apple Watch is limited to basic workout tracking, which means there’s no support for Routes, Live Segments, or mapping.

Can you use Strava with other fitness trackers simultaneously?

On account of potential GPS disruptions, Strava advises you not to do this.

However, we’ve recorded our indoor and outdoor workouts from at least three devices or platforms – all of which sync to Strava – for years and have never encountered any major issues.

Bluetooth interference is a bigger issue, but not one that’s ever affected our Strava uploads.



