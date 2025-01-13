Apple Watch SE 3 set for 2025 redesign alongside Series 11 hypertension analysis

The Apple Watch SE 3 will arrive with a new look this September, while the Series 11 and Ultra 3 will debut blood pressure monitoring in the same housing.

That’s the word of the ever-connected Mark Gurman, who outlines all the broad strokes of the annual September refresh of the Apple Watch in their latest Power On newsletter.

It’s said that the entry-level SE, last updated in 2022, will be the only member of the trio to feature a ‘fresh new look’. The specifics of this refresh haven’t been outlined, but history would suggest that Apple will borrow a previous Watch Series design for the SE model. We would guess the SE 3 will likely be based on the Series 7-9 models.

After its big design overhaul last September, the Series 11 may only feature a relatively minor housing upgrade, too. Gurman indicates that the case design for this range (and the Ultra 3) will likely be kept the same but with additional hardware.

The Series 10 debuted a big design refresh in 2024 | Credit: Wareable

Blood pressure detection is again touted as the headline new addition to each line. This groundbreaking health feature was heavily rumored to land in 2024 on the Series 10, but shaky reliability in testing reportedly forced Apple into a delay.

The Ultra 3 is also expected to receive satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap network access (the tech that allows reduced 5G bandwidth for less capable, non-phone devices).

Gurman also suggests Apple’s medium-term goal is to expand the smartwatch lineup’s health features and implement an AI-based trainer.

Wareable’s view:

Gurman has proven reliable in reporting future Apple plans over the last few years, and the plans outlined for the Watch SE make sense given its increasingly dated design. As mentioned above, it would also be surprising if it didn’t feature the Series 7-9 design.

However, the developments touted for the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are ones to watch. It’s still pretty early in the annual cycle, and things like this (as we saw with last year’s hypertension delay) are subject to plenty of change.

No housing refresh to the Ultra line would also be a mild shock, given Apple debuted the original in 2022 and skipped over the device last year. Back then, we assumed it was to allow the line to breathe and deliver a meatier update this year, but we’d argue the upgrades suggested by Gurman here would appear to be more in line with an annual refresh.

But, again, nobody knows much at this stage – and we won’t know for certain for another 8-9 months. We’ll be feverishly covering all the latest rumors on Wareable, though, so stay tuned.