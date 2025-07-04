Close Menu
Advertisement

Fresh Google Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals colors and bands

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
Fresh Google Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals colors and bands

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any substantial leaks of the Google Pixel Watch 4. That’s changed, as a flood of new details has surfaced, beginning with a slew of retailer database listings that provide a clearer idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch.

The initial leak, spied by Roland Quandt, confirms Google is sticking with its two-size strategy, offering both 41mm and 45mm models in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The listings (from an unnamed retailer) revealed five distinct case and band color combinations: a standard ‘Black’ case with an Obsidian band and a ‘Moonstone’ (gray) case with a matching band, alongside a ‘Gold’ case with a Lemon band, and a ‘Silver’ case available with either a purple-hued ‘Iris’ or beige ‘Porcelain’ band.

Credit: Roland Quandt

The leak also provided the first hint of a refreshed accessory lineup, including a new multi-color ‘Gradient Stretch Band’.

Shortly after, another leaker, ‘@MysteryLupin’, expanded on Quandt’s findings, posting a comprehensive list of Google’s plans for a full 2025 band refresh. New hues are coming to nearly every existing style, including the Active, Active Sport, Leather, Metal Mesh, and Woven bands.

Advertisement

These new color details fill in some of the gaps left by April’s CAD-based Pixel Watch 4 renders, which showed a largely unchanged physical design (aside from slightly slimmer bezels), a thicker body (potentially for a larger battery), and no charging pins (prompting speculation about a move to wireless charging).

With the sizes, colors, and accessory refresh now seemingly locked in, all that’s left is for Google to reveal what new tricks will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 4. When that will be is naturally unknown, but a reveal is likely to occur this summer ahead of a fall release. Stay tuned.

Share.
Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

Related Posts