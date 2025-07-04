Fresh Google Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals colors and bands

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any substantial leaks of the Google Pixel Watch 4. That’s changed, as a flood of new details has surfaced, beginning with a slew of retailer database listings that provide a clearer idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch.

The initial leak, spied by Roland Quandt, confirms Google is sticking with its two-size strategy, offering both 41mm and 45mm models in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The listings (from an unnamed retailer) revealed five distinct case and band color combinations: a standard ‘Black’ case with an Obsidian band and a ‘Moonstone’ (gray) case with a matching band, alongside a ‘Gold’ case with a Lemon band, and a ‘Silver’ case available with either a purple-hued ‘Iris’ or beige ‘Porcelain’ band.

Credit: Roland Quandt

The leak also provided the first hint of a refreshed accessory lineup, including a new multi-color ‘Gradient Stretch Band’.

Shortly after, another leaker, ‘@MysteryLupin’, expanded on Quandt’s findings, posting a comprehensive list of Google’s plans for a full 2025 band refresh. New hues are coming to nearly every existing style, including the Active, Active Sport, Leather, Metal Mesh, and Woven bands.

Advertisement

Bands:

2-Tone Leather Band: Jade

Active Band: Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone

Active Sport Band: Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony

Crafted Leather Band: Moonstone

Metal Mesh Band: Matte Black, Polished Silver

Performance Loop Band: Moonstone

Woven Band: Indigo — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) July 4, 2025

These new color details fill in some of the gaps left by April’s CAD-based Pixel Watch 4 renders, which showed a largely unchanged physical design (aside from slightly slimmer bezels), a thicker body (potentially for a larger battery), and no charging pins (prompting speculation about a move to wireless charging).

With the sizes, colors, and accessory refresh now seemingly locked in, all that’s left is for Google to reveal what new tricks will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 4. When that will be is naturally unknown, but a reveal is likely to occur this summer ahead of a fall release. Stay tuned.