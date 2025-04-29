How to find a lost Oura Ring—even if you have an Android phone

Learn about the 'Find My Ring' feature and recover your gadget.

If you’re anything like us, you take your Oura Ring off many times throughout the day. However, doing so naturally increases the risk of losing the smart ring.

If the worst happens, the Find My Ring feature is on hand to provide hope.

This feature can help you track down your ring, whether you’ve misplaced it after taking it off to wash your hands or lift weights, suspect it’s been stolen, or have no idea when you last saw it.

At the time of writing, ‘Find My Ring’ in the Oura app is an iOS-only feature.

However, all isn’t lost if you’re an Oura user on Android; the company recommends using a third-party app that we’ll detail below.

How to set up Find My Ring on Oura

Credit: Wareable

Getting set up with Find My Ring is easy.

All you really need to do is enable Location Services for the Oura app by following these steps:

1. On your iPhone, go to the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to ‘Privacy & Security’ and tap.

3. At the top of the list, hit ‘Location Services’.

4. Ensure the Location Services switch is green, and find the Oura app settings (shown above).

5. Edit your settings to your preference to either ‘Always’ or ‘While Using the App’ and turn on Precise Location.

Check your location settings in Oura

Additionally, you may want to check your location settings in the Oura app.

We can’t remember if these settings were set up automatically, but you can change them by following these steps:

1. In the Oura app, tap the three-bar menu in the top-left corner.

2. Go down to ‘Settings’ and tap.

3. Find the ‘Location’ option and ensure the ‘Oura location features’ and ‘Enable in lower power mode’ switches are blue.

Using Find My Ring on Oura’s iOS app

Credit: Wareable

Once Location Services have been enabled, you can access the Find My Ring feature:

From the Oura app’s Home tab, tap the battery icon in the top-right corner and then tap ‘Show latest location’

This will show the location of your Oura Ring when you last connected – but, as you would expect, you won’t see a location if you set this feature with your ring out of range.

And even if you did connect recently, there are no guarantees the Oura Ring is still in that location.

If you don’t love using Oura’s inbuilt Find My Ring feature, you can also consider downloading a third-party app. Find My Ring and Find My Lost Bluetooth Device are on the Apple App Store and are recommended by Oura.

We haven’t tested these out, but the reviews are positive.

What to do if you have a lost Oura ring and Android

At the time of writing, Oura has yet to roll out support for ‘Find My Ring’ on its Android app, which means users are limited to exploring third-party options. The company recommends Wunderfind.

Although reviews are mixed for this app—and we haven’t had the chance to test it ourselves—it is one of the most popular options for tracking Bluetooth devices.

Here’s hoping proper native support is coming soon, or Oura is integrated into Google’s Find My Device platform at some point.