The Mudra Link wristband grants you next-level gesture control over gadgets

Gesture control may not be as spicy as the AI hardware and health innovations we’ve spotted so far at CES 2025, but the Mudra Link’s debut at the show may just change that perception.

The neural wristband allows users to control a range of devices with subtle hand movements. It works similarly to the brand’s (Wearable Devices) previous effort – the Apple-focused Mudra Band – but the list of compatible gadgets now includes Android, Windows, and macOS wares.

That opens the door to hands-free control of AR glasses, PCs, smart TV systems, phones, tablets, smart home devices, and more. It uses a proprietary ‘Surface Nerve Conductance’ sensor inside the Whoop-looking band to pick up electromyography signals from the wearer’s movements and translate them into commands for chosen devices.

Credit: Wearable Devices

Think of it as an advanced, dedicated version of the Apple Watch’s Double Tap feature – or a non-AR version of the gestures used to control the Apple visionOS.

What’s more, it’s available soon via the brand’s site. After debuting the Link at the Las Vegas show this week, shipments are expected to begin this month for $199.

We’re looking forward to getting a demo of it on the show floor. As we say, specific gesture control devices have hardly held a lofty position in the grand pyramid of wearables over the last decade, but the rise of AR hardware will surely create more need.

After all, we’ve already seen how something like the Lotus Ring can aid those with disabilities with specific gestures. Even Apple appears keen on an input device for its spatial computing platform, filing tons of patents for what looks like an Apple Ring over the last decade.