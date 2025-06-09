Garmin Real-Time Stamina: Manage your energy from the wrist

Find out how much you really have left in the tank.

Determining the appropriate level of exertion during workouts or races can take years of experience. However, those with a compatible Garmin watch can utilize the Real-Time Stamina feature to assess this more easily.

Still a relatively new feature available only on the company’s most premium sports watches, Real-Time Stamina is a continuously updating measure of how much you have left in the tank.

Below, we’ll run through what exactly it is, which watches it’s available on and how to use it to understand your real-time efforts better.

Which Garmin watches have Real-Time Stamina?

Enduro 2/3

Epix (Gen 2) & Epix Pro (Gen 2) series

Fenix 7 series & Fenix 7 Pro series

Fenix 8 series

Forerunner 955/965/970

MARQ (Gen 2) series

D2 Mach 1

Tactix 7/8

What is Real-Time Stamina?

We all have a general understanding of what stamina is when it comes to performing an activity; it’s essentially the total capacity of the body for sustained effort.

Advertisement

However, stamina is adaptable depending on effort intensity, generally speaking, and Garmin’s Real-Time Stamina attempts to calculate this in real-time to provide you with an accurate view of your remaining levels.

It does this in a few interesting ways, and you can choose which aspect of the feature appeals to you most during workouts. First, let’s review what Real-Time Stamina actually measures:

Current Stamina: Based on your current effort, your total remaining stamina is displayed as a percentage or in a progress bar/gauge

Based on your current effort, your total remaining stamina is displayed as a percentage or in a progress bar/gauge Potential Stamina: Based on a period of active rest or recovery, your potential stamina is displayed as a percentage

Based on a period of active rest or recovery, your potential stamina is displayed as a percentage Distance Remaining: An estimation of the distance that can be covered at the current effort

An estimation of the distance that can be covered at the current effort Time remaining: An estimation of the time that can be covered at the current effort, and can also be presented in a progress bar/gauge

Adding Real-Time Stamina to your Garmin

The individual Real-Time Stamina metrics discussed above can be added to any Garmin data screen you like, but the easiest way to add it to your list of screens during activity is just to add the standard ‘Stamina’ data screen.

Follow the steps below to do so:

Advertisement