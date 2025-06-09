Close Menu
Garmin Real-Time Stamina: Manage your energy from the wrist

Conor AllisonBy 3 Mins Read
Find out how much you really have left in the tank.

Determining the appropriate level of exertion during workouts or races can take years of experience. However, those with a compatible Garmin watch can utilize the Real-Time Stamina feature to assess this more easily.

Still a relatively new feature available only on the company’s most premium sports watches, Real-Time Stamina is a continuously updating measure of how much you have left in the tank.

Below, we’ll run through what exactly it is, which watches it’s available on and how to use it to understand your real-time efforts better.

Which Garmin watches have Real-Time Stamina?

  • Enduro 2/3
  • Epix (Gen 2) & Epix Pro (Gen 2) series
  • Fenix 7 series & Fenix 7 Pro series
  • Fenix 8 series
  • Forerunner 955/965/970
  • MARQ (Gen 2) series
  • D2 Mach 1
  • Tactix 7/8

What is Real-Time Stamina?

garmin-stamina-data-field

We all have a general understanding of what stamina is when it comes to performing an activity; it’s essentially the total capacity of the body for sustained effort. 

However, stamina is adaptable depending on effort intensity, generally speaking, and Garmin’s Real-Time Stamina attempts to calculate this in real-time to provide you with an accurate view of your remaining levels.

It does this in a few interesting ways, and you can choose which aspect of the feature appeals to you most during workouts. First, let’s review what Real-Time Stamina actually measures:

  • Current Stamina: Based on your current effort, your total remaining stamina is displayed as a percentage or in a progress bar/gauge
  • Potential Stamina: Based on a period of active rest or recovery, your potential stamina is displayed as a percentage
  • Distance Remaining: An estimation of the distance that can be covered at the current effort 
  • Time remaining: An estimation of the time that can be covered at the current effort, and can also be presented in a progress bar/gauge

Adding Real-Time Stamina to your Garmin

garmin-stamina-anaerobic-field

The individual Real-Time Stamina metrics discussed above can be added to any Garmin data screen you like, but the easiest way to add it to your list of screens during activity is just to add the standard ‘Stamina’ data screen.

Follow the steps below to do so:

  1. Press the ‘Start/Stop’ button and select either running or cycling from the list.
  2. Push the ‘Up/Menu’ button to access the activity settings.
  3. Navigate down to ‘Data Screens’
  4. Scroll down to the ‘Add New’ option and select it.
  5. Select ‘Stamina’ and then use the buttons to place it in the list. 
  6. Finish by pressing ‘Start/Stop’ to confirm its place.
Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

