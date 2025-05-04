These iOS widgets are the best way to check your Whoop battery level

There are many tips and tricks to get the most out of Whoop, but getting set up with one of the platform’s widgets on iOS is a superb time-saver.

Instead of unlocking your phone, opening the app, and spying the battery percentage in the corner, you can use a lock screen or home screen icon to shortcut the process.

Below, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions on how to get set up with a lock screen or home screen Whoop widget on iOS.

Set up a Whoop lock screen widget

You’ll need to ensure your iPhone has iOS 16 or later and the Whoop app is at least version 4.6.135 or later for lock screen widgets to become available.

During setup, you’ll also get to pick between tons of different metrics: sleep performance, recovery percentage, performance summary (calorie, last night’s HRV, today’s average HR), daily summary (sleep performance, recovery percentage, strain), strain score, or strap battery.

Since we often check the app after waking up and digest the summary of our main stats, we find the battery-related widget the most useful. You can add your favorite by following the steps below.

From the iOS lock screen, touch and hold an empty area until the view zooms out and gives you the option to ‘Customize’. Tap ‘Customize’, then ‘Lock Screen’, and then tap one of the boxes with an outline. Find the Whoop widgets, sift through the options, and select your favorite. Select ‘Done’ in the top-right corner.

Tip: We’ve experienced Whoop widgets disappearing from the lock screen on some occasions. Removing the app, redownloading from the App Store, and re-adding the widget fixed the issue.

Set up a Whoop home screen widget

Like the lock screen widgets discussed above, Whoop on iOS provides plenty of sneak peeks from the home screen widgets.

Again, there are requirements – you’ll need iOS 15 or later running and version 4.6.10 or later of the Whoop app to access this set.

These are a bit more of a window in the Whoop app than the lock screen widgets, though there are only two options: a square or rectangular box of the same daily overview.