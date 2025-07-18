Even though Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Watch 8, the Watch 7 remains an excellent product – and it’s now temptingly cheap.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which touts features like Energy Score and Wellness Tips, for just $159.99. That’s down from the previous price of $299.99.

Unmissable Deal: Save $140 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – Now Just $159.99! Amazon now $159.99 View Deal

The watch changes how Samsung health apps work with each other, allowing for more inclusive insights into how your body is reacting through the course of each day.

For example, the Energy Score feature highlights your physical and mental wellbeing, which can affect your overall health in tangible ways, and crowns it with a corresponding score, which allows you to identify any patterns that are occurring in your day-to-day life.

This feeds into the Wellness Tips feature, which can suggest actionable advice when it comes to what you can do to improve, be it taking a breather away from your daily tasks or recommending certain fitness exercises that can be done at home.

Speaking of fitness, the Watch 7 packs both heart rate tracking and a sleep monitor for around-the-clock health insights.

There’s a lot to like about the Galaxy Watch 7 and for just $159.99 the wearable is now a much more affordable option for those deciding to make the leap.