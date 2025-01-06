11 patents that could shape future Apple Watch features – and how likely they are to happen

Smart bands, advanced health features and a new case design are all on Apple's mind.

The Apple Watch is constantly undergoing development, with new features and technology arriving with each passing generation of the smartwatch.

When you look at features such as ECG readings, Fall Detection, AssistiveTouch, and Low Power Mode, a theme emerges: they all arrived in patents years before officially debuting.

It’s true, then, that Apple Watch patents can give us a glimpse into the future, even if they aren’t always an indicator of what’s to come. Some filings detail a circular Apple Watch case, after all.

In the spirit of looking forward, we’ve collected some of the most high-profile patents the company has filed relating to the Apple Watch – and asked patent experts whether they think they’re likely to happen.

Some may arrive on the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025, while others feel like downright non-starters. Let’s explore them.

Note: This feature was originally published in May 2018 and has since been updated to include more recent Apple Watch patents.

Understanding Apple patents: Expert view

Jack Purcher, owner and editor of Patently Apple, points out how hard it is to guess which patents will turn into a product “because patents are a living thing at times – in that they could take 10-plus years to come to market.”

He notes that, for example, the iPhone was couched in iPod-like patent filings that didn’t exactly describe the product Apple was working on as a mobile phone.

Eric Slivka, editor-in-chief at MacRumors, also told Wareable that Apple is so protective about its work that it tends to patent a wide range of things.

“There’s some question as to when you see a patent whether that’s something that’s coming up, or whether it’s something they decided not to do, or something they filed a patent on just in case or to try to shut somebody else out,” Slivka says.

However, it’s also possible to see what Apple is working on when looking at its patents. Even though Steve Jobs famously came out against the stylus, causing people to believe Apple would never make one, Purcher reported on Apple’s patented idea at the time for an advanced smart pen with low latency. That smart pen eventually turned into the Apple Pencil.

So, while it may be impossible to tell which patents will directly turn into actual products and features, it can be fun to take a look at some of the latest Apple Watch patents and see which could be applied to the brand’s future lineup of software, services, and hardware – and which are there just in case.

Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring through the Apple Watch has been on the company’s brain for a long time – with one of the more recent patents landing in 2020.

However, unlike other blood pressure wearables on the market, Apple’s patents largely detail a different system for taking measurements.

Specifically, it looks at the idea of a pressure sensor providing a non-invasive tonometric reading – and even references that readings would also have a secondary correction metric to check accuracy.

As is a consistent theme in Apple Watch patents, which you’ll discover below, the device’s band could also play a crucial role in this process.

Naturally, as with many features that eventually come to the device, it’s likely the many patents it’s filed in the area of blood pressure monitoring will all contribute in some way to an eventual feature.

And given that Apple hardware partner Rockley Photonics recently reported successful blood pressure monitoring trials, we’d say this could arrive soon.

Rating: Very likely to happen in the next few years

Built-in Apple Watch camera system

USPTO

The concept of an Apple Watch camera refuses to go away, with one patent uncovered in 2019 detailing a system that could be built into the band.

It’s an idea still on the minds of Apple engineers, with a 2023 patent filing describing a detachable Apple Watch camera system.

As shown in the sketch above, the Apple Watch’s display would be able to act as the viewfinder, while the Digital Crown would likely act as the shutter. Once you were done taking photos, the case could be placed straight back into the strap.

We still don’t think the core idea of a smartwatch camera makes much sense (especially after testing the third-party Wristcam for Apple Watch a few years ago), but that’s not to say it won’t eventually be implemented into the Apple Watch.

Rating: Unlikely to happen any time soon

A touch-enabled Digital Crown

USPTO

The Digital Crown has been an iconic feature of the Apple Watch since the beginning, though Apple may have plans to eventually transition from it.

It wouldn’t be scrapped entirely, if the sketches within the touch-enabled Digital Crown patent are anything to go by, with a new crown appearing to protrude much less on the case’s edge.

“The motions and gestures provided by the user can be directly detected with optical systems of the input component, so that the number of moving parts are reduced and space within the watch is more efficiently utilized,” Apple suggests in the patent.

No credible reports have ever emerged regarding a change to the Digital Crown, but this shows us that Apple does have the idea in its back pocket for future generations.

Rating: Likely, but not anytime soon

Apple Watch smart bands

AppleInsider

The idea of a smart Apple Watch band has been bubbling around in patents for many years: a smart band that can gauge the correct fit, one that could prolong battery life, and the one detailed above, which includes sensors.

Specifically, this concept for a smart band would be filled with advanced pressure sensors that could check how much effort you exerted with your hands, like if you were doing a bicep curl or something.

It also could fit alongside more recent filings, like the blood pressure patent discussed above.

“If there are some medical sensors Apple wants to include in the Apple Watch, this could be one way to do it,” Slivka says.

The other possibility is specialized sensors that not everyone might need and which might take up too much room in the watch itself. Moving them to the band perhaps gives you a new contact point on the body for measurements and can be sold separately only to those users who need that specific sensor.”

Rating: Unlikely to happen any time soon

Face ID on the Apple Watch

Patently Apple

Face ID has been a staple feature of the iPhone for many years, and a patent has also shown that Apple is interested in bringing its facial recognition technology to the Apple Watch.

But how likely is it?

“It’s a possibility, obviously they had to miniaturize things a lot for the iPhone X so you have to go even a lot further to get it down to an Apple Watch size,” Slivka says. “Then you have the tacked-on battery life, that was the concern for the iPhone X.”

Plus, Slivka points out that putting a camera on the front of the Apple Watch would likely be for Face ID, as people may not take to FaceTiming and taking selfies from their wrist. Would Apple spend that much for Face ID?

With the Apple Watch increasingly being used as a vehicle for contactless payments, it depends on how much pressure the company feels is placed on the PIN security method. With Face ID used to secure sensitive apps, there’s a case that the lack of security could hamper the Apple Watch from being used to biometrically access bank accounts, health records, and more.

We’ve seen patents for Touch ID on the screen and the Digital Crown, though we feel the company would opt to integrate Face ID rather than take a backward step – especially with the Apple Watch already secured by PIN.

We have seen a development in this area, with users now able to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch, but there’s still no front-facing camera.

Rating: Unlikely to happen any time soon

Modular Apple Watch

Patently Apple

Apple has secured a patent for modular technology that allows users to upgrade parts of the Apple Watch, perhaps with more sensors. Modular technology has failed quite spectacularly on a consumer scale – see Blocks and Project Ara – and it seems way off-piste to see it arrive on consumer Apple technology.

However, let’s not dismiss it out of hand.

We’ve seen Apple patent technology such as gas sensing technologies, which could have enterprise applications. Also, the long-standing speculation regarding blood glucose monitoring could be added, instead of being built into the Watch’s design.

Rating: Unlikely to happen any time soon

Apple Watch driving features

Patently Apple

Looking at your wrist for notifications while driving is just as dangerous as looking at your phone.

Apple has a patent that describes a feature that would use the Watch’s sensors to determine if you were driving and then limit your notifications.

This feature is already available on the iPhone: ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’. Since Focus status’ can be mirrored by the Apple Watch, we already have a low-tech version of the system described above.

As such, it’s not a huge reach to imagine it being smartened up and automated via sensors in coming Apple Watch generations.

Rating: Likely to arrive in the next few years

Apple Watch touch bands

Patently Apple

This Apple Watch smart band patent would see the company create touch-sensitive woven fabrics, which you would then use to play music, adjust the volume, or other similar functions.

Purcher doesn’t think this is a priority for Apple but believes it may invest in it to keep pace with competitors. Slivka says cost and technological hurdles may mean this one is a long way off from actually happening.

Clever, yet extraordinarily over-engineered. Given the cost of standard Apple Watch bands, a touch-enabled one’s price would surely be astronomical.

Rating: Unlikely to happen any time soon

A round Apple Watch

Patently Apple

The Apple Watch square case isn’t exactly the most beloved design. It works well enough if sales are your only barometer of success, but some people just want a round Apple Watch. Well, this patent certainly goes for that.

Slivka doesn’t see Apple going in that direction, however.

“That’s been something that’s been discussed for a while,” he says. “Obviously, that’s the traditional shape of a watch face, but it’s not always ideal for displaying information like text.”

Rating: Unlikely to ever happen

Expandable Apple Watch battery

Patently Apple

Every Apple Watch user would want more battery – even those with an Apple Watch Ultra.

This patent would create an external portable charger you could use while wearing. The bendable, possibly graphene battery would attach to the band while the connector would attach to the bottom of the Apple Watch.

Slivka suggests a startup attempted something similar many years ago – and, technically, the idea is feasible. However, he also points out a better solution would be a smart band with a built-in battery that plugs into a diagnostic port where the band connectors are – like the system detailed in another patent above.

Rating: Unlikely to happen

Bendable, curved display

Patently Apple

Another patent for the Apple Watch that’s been floating around for a long time is the idea of a flexible display that wraps around the wrist.

Here, the bendable display wraps around the wrist, and a round face flows into the display bands.

Rather than being a design patent, this filing was acquired by Apple and is a utility patent. That utility is painted in a broad stroke, rather than pointing to something specific for the future.

“Apple Watch is unlikely to ever have that specific design, but they could design a future watch with a wraparound display as they’ve hinted in a patent filing here,” Purcher says.

With flexible displays advancing as quickly as they are and taking on very creative form factors, a completely different Apple Watch form factor could arise. Samsung is also working on a similar idea.”