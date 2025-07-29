How to change and edit watch faces on a Wear OS smartwatch

Mix up your home screen with these simple steps

Changing the watch face on your Wear OS smartwatch is an essential skill to have under your belt.

Luckily, doing so is very simple, whether you own a device running on Wear OS 6 or you’re not quite up to date with the latest software.

Below, we’ve covered the steps required to change and edit your watch’s home screen, as well as explained how you can add and remove options from the list of downloads.

How to change the watch face on Wear OS

You might want to change your watch face to better view daily activity goals, add more widgets, or simply switch up the background colors. Whatever your reason, you can do so by following these steps:

From your watch, wake the screen and start from the watch face. Tap and hold the screen until the display zooms out and provides a list of options to swipe through. Swipe left or right to view previews of each watch face in your carousel, then tap on the one you like to confirm your choice.

Adding watch faces on Wear OS

You can add or remove watch faces on Wear OS at any time. Below, we’ve covered the steps required to do so from the watch itself, though it’s also possible from the companion app on your phone.

Start from your smartwatch home screen. Tap and hold the screen to bring up the carousel of your downloaded watch faces. Swipe left on the screen until you reach the end and see an option to ‘Add new’. You’ll then progress to a list of new watch faces – tap on the one you like to add to your collection.

Tip: You can remove Wear OS watch faces by swiping up on a watch face when in the preview carousel.

Edit watch faces on Wear OS

Editing your watch face lets you customize widgets, colors, and more. These steps guide you to the editing screen for each watch face you’ve already downloaded.

Note that this assumes you’ve downloaded your watch face from the Google Play Store and it’s stored natively within the carousel, and you’re not operating via a watch face app (like Facer shown above).