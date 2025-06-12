How to clean your Garmin—and the three things I do to avoid skin irritation

Rid your watch of dirt and grime with these simple tips.

If your Garmin watch is getting grubby from workout sweat or you’re experiencing skin irritation from use, you’ll want to learn how to clean it properly.

The good news is that doing so is quite straightforward, and we have plenty of experience regarding what not to do when cleaning your watch band or watch case, too.

Spending the last decade wearing various watch straps on both wrists (and occasionally on my upper arms) has led to dealing with different skin irritations, not to mention some pretty grueling tan lines.

A few years ago, though, a few changes made all the difference to my skin—and I’ll share them in this guide. I’ll also cover the best ways to clean a Garmin watch band, no matter the material.

The best ways to avoid skin irritation from your Garmin

A good place to start when trying to avoid any skin irritation issues is the fit. Like any other sports watch, Garmin recommends that the fit is both firm and not too tight. If you’re new to watches, though, you might not necessarily understand what that really means.

After all, you want the heart rate sensor snug against your wrist, and the watch sitting away from your wrist bone, but not so much that you notice the squeeze.

In my experience, wearing a watch too tightly after exercise (and particularly during sleep tracking) caused itchiness and other skin irritation. It pays to find the right balance when strapping your watch on, particularly for a workout when your wrist is likely to swell slightly.

Tip #1: Keep things dry after workouts

Particularly if you work out in the heat (or in the water), you’ll want to give your Garmin watch (and band, depending on the type) a quick rinse after your workout before drying it completely.

Wearing a sweaty or wet Garmin watch can often lead to irritation. To prevent this, follow the tips below to learn how to rinse and dry it properly.

Tip #2: Loosen your watch band during sleep tracking

Nowadays, I also loosen the band on my Garmin watch before sleep tracking. While I’m inconsistent with constantly wiping down my watch after a workout, performing this step before sleep is essential for me to avoid skin irritation.

Doing so doesn’t affect the sleep tracking accuracy of your Garmin, and, providing it’s not too loose, is much more comfortable than having a lockdown fit (which is only really essential for workouts).

Tip #2: Switch wrists and experiment with band types

Manufacturers will always advise giving your skin a break if irritation persists, but this doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing your device.

Switching wrists every week or so (and remembering to update your wrist preference in ‘User Profile’ in Garmin Connect) is a good way to avoid irritation.

That said, we would still advise trying to get to the root cause of any issue.

In our experience, certain band types (such as silicone) always irritate even with some cleaning, so be sure to mix up different band types and see if it eases skin irritation.

How to clean your Garmin watch band

The watch band is often the main culprit in causing skin irritation or odor, often due to a lack of breathability and sweat buildup from workouts. Below is the procedure for cleaning each band type.

Silicone and elastomer bands

Coming as standard with Garmin watches, it’s most likely that this is the band type you’re having issues with.

Garmin recommends rinsing the band with cold water and allowing it to dry completely before reapplying it to your wrist. If residue has built up, use rubbing alcohol and a cloth to wipe this away before rinsing.

Again, in my experience, loosening the fit during non-workout hours and keeping these bands dry and free from sweat buildup is the only way to avoid irritation in 24/7 wear.

Nylon and fabric bands

Garmin recommends washing a nylon band in cold water and using a mild soap if there are stubborn stains. Again, letting this band type dry completely before wearing is essential.

I haven’t had any experience with Garmin’s official nylon bands, but the equivalent from Amazon has always proven to be much more comfortable and less prone to causing skin irritation. However, they do need washing much more often, or they can quickly begin to smell.

It’s an option to explore if you’re keen to avoid the elastomer-style band.

Leather bands

Not many Garmin sports watches have the option of a leather band (and even Garmin doesn’t recommend using them for intense activity). Still, you may want to clean yours occasionally.

Dunking a leather band in water isn’t the right approach here; instead, use a damp cloth to wipe away built-up grime. Just note that cleaning may also cause the leather to become discolored.

Metal bands

As with leather straps, you should be more careful with metal bands. They’re easier to wipe down with a damp cloth, but be careful not to scratch the bracelet. Using a lint-free cloth should ensure it can be polished without damage.

Bonus tip: Wipe down your Garmin watch case

The actual Garmin watch case should be treated differently from any band material; therefore, keeping it clean requires specific treatment.

Do:

Use water to rinse the watch case

Use a lint-free cloth to wipe it down

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to clean hard debris away from the charging port

Clean off chemicals from the likes of moisturizers, sunscreen and soaps

Don’t: