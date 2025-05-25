How to add the sleep score widget to your Garmin watch

Learn how to check your sleep stats directly from the wrist.

Not every Garmin watch automatically features the ‘Sleep Score’ Glance, which means viewing sleep stats can prove a bit of a pain on the wrist.

Luckily, this can be easily rectified, provided you have a compatible watch and a couple of minutes.

Follow the steps below to add the sleep widget to your Garmin watch.

And for more details, check out our complete guide to Garmin sleep tracking.

1. Edit the watch’s Glances

Credit: Wareable

To get started, simply hit the watch’s ‘Up’ button and then the ‘Down’ button to find the option to edit the set of widgets. From here, select it by pressing the ‘Start/Stop’ button.

2. Swipe down to add a new Glance

Navigate through the list of widgets you already have featured and find the ‘Add+’ option. Once you have, press ‘Start/Stop’ again to continue to the list of widgets you can add.

3. Find ‘Sleep Score’ and add it

Among the list of potential Glances to add will be ‘Sleep’ – scroll down to find it before pressing the ‘Start/Stop’ button to add it.

Reorder the Sleep Glance’s position

Credit: Wareable

If you’re not happy with the position of the Garmin Sleep widget, you can reorder it by finding ‘Edit’ again at the bottom of the Glances list.

From here, tap the ‘Start/Stop’ button, and then the ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ buttons until you find the right spot.

To finish, just tap the ‘Start/Stop’ button again and then the ‘Back/Lap’ button to return to the home screen.

Viewing your Garmin sleep stats

Credit: Wareable

Once your Sleep widget is in the correct spot in the list of Glances, you can then use it to quickly dive into your historical sleep data.

Here’s a list of what you can view:

Last night’s sleep duration, quality and score

Last night’s sleep stages

A breakdown of your sleep stage times

Your sleep score trend from the last seven nights

Your sleep stage trends from the last seven nights

From the widget, you can also press the ‘Start/Stop’ button and edit Garmin Sleep Mode, tinker with alarms and also the various settings relating to sleep tracking.