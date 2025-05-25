Close Menu
Advertisement

How to add the sleep score widget to your Garmin watch

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
How to add the sleep score widget to your Garmin watch

Learn how to check your sleep stats directly from the wrist.

Not every Garmin watch automatically features the ‘Sleep Score’ Glance, which means viewing sleep stats can prove a bit of a pain on the wrist. 

Luckily, this can be easily rectified, provided you have a compatible watch and a couple of minutes. 

Follow the steps below to add the sleep widget to your Garmin watch.

And for more details, check out our complete guide to Garmin sleep tracking.

1. Edit the watch’s Glances 

garmin edit glances
Credit: Wareable

To get started, simply hit the watch’s ‘Up’ button and then the ‘Down’ button to find the option to edit the set of widgets. From here, select it by pressing the ‘Start/Stop’ button.

Advertisement

2. Swipe down to add a new Glance

Navigate through the list of widgets you already have featured and find the ‘Add+’ option. Once you have, press ‘Start/Stop’ again to continue to the list of widgets you can add.

3. Find ‘Sleep Score’ and add it

Among the list of potential Glances to add will be ‘Sleep’ – scroll down to find it before pressing the ‘Start/Stop’ button to add it. 

Reorder the Sleep Glance’s position

garmin sleep score widget reorder
Credit: Wareable

If you’re not happy with the position of the Garmin Sleep widget, you can reorder it by finding ‘Edit’ again at the bottom of the Glances list. 

From here, tap the ‘Start/Stop’ button, and then the ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ buttons until you find the right spot. 

To finish, just tap the ‘Start/Stop’ button again and then the ‘Back/Lap’ button to return to the home screen.

Advertisement

Viewing your Garmin sleep stats

garmin-sleep-score-on-watch
Credit: Wareable

Once your Sleep widget is in the correct spot in the list of Glances, you can then use it to quickly dive into your historical sleep data.

Here’s a list of what you can view:

  • Last night’s sleep duration, quality and score
  • Last night’s sleep stages 
  • A breakdown of your sleep stage times
  • Your sleep score trend from the last seven nights
  • Your sleep stage trends from the last seven nights

From the widget, you can also press the ‘Start/Stop’ button and edit Garmin Sleep Mode, tinker with alarms and also the various settings relating to sleep tracking.

Share.
Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

Related Posts