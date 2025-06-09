Close Menu
How to choose Dark Mode or Light Mode in Garmin Connect

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
We show you what each theme looks like in Garmin's mobile app.

Garmin Connect defaults to Dark Mode, but a setting hidden in the app’s menus allows you to switch to Light Mode. 

After years of requests from Garmin users, the company introduced this feature in September 2023, allowing you to choose between these two themes at any time or have it match your phone’s settings.

Below, we will demonstrate how each option appears in the iOS and Android versions of Garmin Connect and provide guidance on changing them.

How to select Dark Mode or Light Mode

garmin connect how to change theme instructions
Credit: Wareable

Choosing between light settings in the Garmin Connect app is very simple. Follow the steps below to change this at any time.

  1. Open the Garmin Connect app.
  2. Tap ‘More’ from the bottom row of tabs.
  3. Next, tap ‘Settings’ and then ‘Theme’.
  4. Choose your preferred mode – ‘Light’, ‘Dark’, or ‘System’.
  5. Tap the back button in the top-left corner – changes are saved automatically.

Light Mode vs. Dark Mode

garmin connect light mode vs dark mode
Wareable

Above, we’ve shown the two themes for Garmin Connect.

We prefer Dark Mode because it’s easier on the eyes; however, we also think the colors in the widgets and cards of the latest app update stand out more. 

As always, these choices come down to personal preference. We recommend trying both to see which one suits your eye better. After all, if you’re anything like us, you’ll spend plenty of hours poring over your training data.

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

