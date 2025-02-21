Empirical Health lands on Android to connect Wear OS users to real doctors

Empirical Health has officially launched on Android, expanding its 2.0 platform to Wear OS smartwatch users in over 30 US states.

As we covered when the big Empirical Health 2.o update went live last July, the feature was previously available to iOS and Apple Watch users. The move ensures Wear OS users can now leverage their smartwatch’s data to connect with real doctors.

Effectively, the platform helps bridge the gap between the biometrics tracked on your wearable and your real-world healthcare. For instance, by integrating with Health Connect, Empirical can help users diagnose and manage the likes of long Covid and POTS from home.

It can also enable insurance-covered sleep apnea tests when signs are detected, or allay heart disease risks by combining tracked data with blood pressure or cholesterol results.

As shown in the screens above, the app comprises four sections: Today (real-time heart rate, sleep, and symptom tracking), Metrics (analysis of 40+ biomarkers and a 0-100 score), Chat (direct access to doctors in eligible locations), and Goals (which includes personalized health plans).

It’s not just Wear OS watches like the Galaxy Watch 7, Pixel Watch 3, or OnePlus Watch 3 that can access the platform, either, with Empirical also plugging into the Fitbit API to allow access with the Google-owned brand’s stable of watches and fitness trackers.

As ever, we’re eager to see how Empirical Health evolves after this latest expansion. You can download the app from the Google Play Store now.