This $130 saving makes the Garmin Instinct 2 outdoor watch a no-brainer

Looking for a no-fuss and rugged budget outdoor watch to see you through your next adventure? This Garmin Instinct 2 deal is now your best bet.

The brand’s Instinct range has long been a favourite amongst adventurers, and for good reason: they pack incredible functionality in a robust build that can withstand all the elements. For those who want a great, no-fuss watch for outdoor navigation and fitness, this lineup is a great option to consider.

Even though the Instinct 2 still has a higher price point than some budget knock-offs we see floating about these days, this is an incredible saving. The 43% discount off its original price brings the cost down to just $169.99, making it a viable option for those seeking an affordable Garmin.

$130 off Unbeatable Deal: Garmin Instinct 2 Rugged Outdoor Watch Slashed with a $130 saving Despite normally costing more than the Fitbit Sense 2, the Garmin Instinct 2 is now the cheaper option thanks to a hefty 43% discount, dropping the price to just $169.99. Amazon was 299.99 now $169.99 View Deal

Key features of the Instinct 2

It’s worth talking about the aspect where the Instinct 2 excels against almost every other watch brand on the market, and that’s tracking. Thanks to Multi-GNSS support, the Instinct 2 can pinpoint your exact location in the great outdoors. Garmin’s GPS tech has consistently proven the most accurate in our review testing, along with Apple’s.

It can also harness outdoor navigation features like TracBack routing, ensuring you can easily find your way back to where you started via the best route.

Naturally, you can also use the Instinct 2 to track everything from swimming and surfing to hiking and mountain biking. In each case, the essential metrics are being tracked, whether that’s a continuous read of your heart rate while or receiving smart notifications.

One thing that can be a cause for concern when it comes to tracking and mapping on the Instinct 2 is the size of the screen available on each of the models (there are both smaller and larger sizes to choose from). It’s not a significant issue, but it’s worth considering.

The big selling point: Battery life

As a final cherry on top, the Instinct 2 has excellent battery life. In its longer-lasting solar-charging models, the watch can harness the sun’s power continuously, thereby increasing its lifespan almost indefinitely. It’s precisely what you need when you’re out in the wilderness and can’t guarantee when you’ll next come across a power outlet.

There are tons of health monitoring features included here, too, but the TL;DR is that the Instinct 2 is a far better buy for those folks who want a reliable watch for their next adventure. Given that the Instinct 2 is now a whole level cheaper than its successor, it’s a great value for money option.