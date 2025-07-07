One of our favorite Garmin watches just got a huge Prime Day saving

If you’re in the UK and want to avoid spending a fortune on Garmin’s premium watch range, I suggest taking a look at this epic Prime Day deal—or, should I say ‘epix’.

Garmin offers a wide range of outdoor watches. Yet, for those who want the best of the best with copious amounts of features, particularly those who get out into the great outdoors regularly, then it’s the Epix Pro series that’s worth plumping for.

However, these high-performance wearables don’t come cheap, which is why I was surprised to spot that the 47mm Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is now down to just £442.80 on Amazon.

Given that the 51mm equivalent is priced at £600, and this deal represents nearly £300 off, it’s an incredible chance to save.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for only £442.80 – save big today! Amazon now £442.80 View Deal

As we’ve detailed at length in our Garmin Epix Pro vs Epix comparison, there are a few significant differences between this former flagship and its predecessor. The biggest is the optical sensor, with Garmin’s Gen 5 Elevate array first debuting on the Pro edition when it launched back in 2023.

Advertisement

The ‘built-in flashlight’ feature—only available on the last couple of generations of premium Garmin devices—is also available on this 47mm Pro model. In testing, we found it mega useful; it’s the ideal extra for those who spend a lot of time hiking, running in the winter, or searching for keys.

Don’t sleep on the sapphire lens upgrade

While Garmin offers cheaper, non-sapphire editions of its premium outdoor watches, such as the Epix/Fenix, the Sapphire Edition utilizes a much more durable sapphire crystal that protects against scratches and nicks incredibly well. We’ve used plenty of non-sapphire Garmin models in our time, and we don’t recommend them for anyone tough on their kit, spends time in the gym, or regularly hikes.

Credit: Wareable

Of course, where Garmin excels in the smartwatch space is in battery life, and that’s exactly what you need when you’re out exploring nature for long periods. In smartwatch mode, the Epix Pro can last for up to weeks on a single charge, which then affords you the peace of mind to leave the portable charger at home. Even with the AOD in long-term testing, we could consistently eke out six days of heavy use.

Our only reservation in recommending this watch (aside from the fact that the newer, mega-expensive Fenix 8 is technically superior) is that it’s a bit on the large side. Still, if the size isn’t an issue, then it’s one of Garmin’s most feature-packed wearables, and well worth having around for when you need it most.

Plus, if you do need a smaller version, there is also the 43mm edition of the Epix Pro to consider—which is available for a tidy £175 discount as part of Prime Day.